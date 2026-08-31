ETV Bharat / bharat

Parandur Airport Dropped, Land Values Crash; Hosur Project Raises Questions Over Govt's Farm Land Acquisition Policy

File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay being felicitated by Parandur Green Airport Project Opposition Struggle Committee, President G. Subramanian, Secretary S.D. Kathiresan, and other committee members at the Secretariat, in Chennai ( ANI )

Chennai/Kanchipuram: The Tamil Nadu government's decision to scrap the proposed Parandur greenfield airport has brought relief to farmers who had opposed the project for years, but left landowners and investors who had parted with their properties facing uncertainty, with land values in the region plunging sharply.

The proposed second airport for Chennai was planned across about 5,746 acres covering Parandur and 13 surrounding villages in Kanchipuram district. The previous DMK-led government had already acquired around 1,700 acres when the project faced sustained opposition from residents, particularly those of Ekanapuram, who staged protests for more than 1,150 consecutive days.

The previous government had strongly backed the project, citing the need to promote industrial development. However, the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which came to power after the 2026 Assembly elections, had opposed the project from the outset. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay recently announced in the Legislative Assembly that the airport would be abandoned in the interest of farmers.

The decision was welcomed by residents who had campaigned against the airport. However, farmers who had already surrendered their land and investors who had purchased property in anticipation of the project say they are now bearing the consequences.

Some landowners who parted with their properties allege that they faced pressure to surrender their land and were encouraged by assurances of employment opportunities for their family members. With the project now scrapped, they say they have lost both their land and the expected livelihood opportunities and want the government to return their properties.

There is also uncertainty over compensation. Officials had promised to pay compensation to landowners in three instalments, but only the first instalment was disbursed before the project was abandoned. Farmers who had made financial plans based on receiving the remaining amount are now seeking clarity on the pending payments.

Land prices plunge

G Subramanian, coordinator of Parandur Green Airport Project Opposition Struggle Committee, said the airport proposal had triggered intense demand for land in the surrounding villages, driving prices sharply higher.

According to him, investors bought plots at rates of up to Rs 2,000 per square foot when the project was being pursued. With the airport now scrapped, however, there are few buyers even at around Rs 500 per square foot, leaving investors who bought property at inflated prices deeply disappointed.

Subramanian said the airport was also unnecessary at Parandur because only a small proportion of its potential users would come from areas around Chennai. He argued that a greenfield airport would be more useful in southern Tamil Nadu, given the potential demand from cities such as Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore.

He said residents of Ekanapuram had repeatedly warned of the consequences of the project and opposed the land acquisition, but their concerns were not taken seriously at the time. The sharp fall in land prices has now highlighted the risks faced by those who invested in the area.

Gunasekaran, a farmer who surrendered land for the project, alleged that acquisition began even before the committee headed by retired IAS officer S Machendranathan completed its feasibility assessment.

He claimed that he was pressured into giving up his land and that the compensation he received was substantially below what he considered its value. He has urged the government to return the acquired land and withdraw cases filed against farmers who resisted the acquisition.