Parandur Airport Dropped, Land Values Crash; Hosur Project Raises Questions Over Govt's Farm Land Acquisition Policy
The scrapping of Parandur airport has triggered a sharp fall in land values, while the proposed Hosur airport renews debate over infrastructure priorities.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Chennai/Kanchipuram: The Tamil Nadu government's decision to scrap the proposed Parandur greenfield airport has brought relief to farmers who had opposed the project for years, but left landowners and investors who had parted with their properties facing uncertainty, with land values in the region plunging sharply.
The proposed second airport for Chennai was planned across about 5,746 acres covering Parandur and 13 surrounding villages in Kanchipuram district. The previous DMK-led government had already acquired around 1,700 acres when the project faced sustained opposition from residents, particularly those of Ekanapuram, who staged protests for more than 1,150 consecutive days.
The previous government had strongly backed the project, citing the need to promote industrial development. However, the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which came to power after the 2026 Assembly elections, had opposed the project from the outset. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay recently announced in the Legislative Assembly that the airport would be abandoned in the interest of farmers.
The decision was welcomed by residents who had campaigned against the airport. However, farmers who had already surrendered their land and investors who had purchased property in anticipation of the project say they are now bearing the consequences.
Some landowners who parted with their properties allege that they faced pressure to surrender their land and were encouraged by assurances of employment opportunities for their family members. With the project now scrapped, they say they have lost both their land and the expected livelihood opportunities and want the government to return their properties.
There is also uncertainty over compensation. Officials had promised to pay compensation to landowners in three instalments, but only the first instalment was disbursed before the project was abandoned. Farmers who had made financial plans based on receiving the remaining amount are now seeking clarity on the pending payments.
Land prices plunge
G Subramanian, coordinator of Parandur Green Airport Project Opposition Struggle Committee, said the airport proposal had triggered intense demand for land in the surrounding villages, driving prices sharply higher.
According to him, investors bought plots at rates of up to Rs 2,000 per square foot when the project was being pursued. With the airport now scrapped, however, there are few buyers even at around Rs 500 per square foot, leaving investors who bought property at inflated prices deeply disappointed.
Subramanian said the airport was also unnecessary at Parandur because only a small proportion of its potential users would come from areas around Chennai. He argued that a greenfield airport would be more useful in southern Tamil Nadu, given the potential demand from cities such as Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore.
He said residents of Ekanapuram had repeatedly warned of the consequences of the project and opposed the land acquisition, but their concerns were not taken seriously at the time. The sharp fall in land prices has now highlighted the risks faced by those who invested in the area.
Gunasekaran, a farmer who surrendered land for the project, alleged that acquisition began even before the committee headed by retired IAS officer S Machendranathan completed its feasibility assessment.
He claimed that he was pressured into giving up his land and that the compensation he received was substantially below what he considered its value. He has urged the government to return the acquired land and withdraw cases filed against farmers who resisted the acquisition.
Hosur airport raises questions
The controversy over Parandur has also brought the proposed Hosur airport project under scrutiny.
During the Legislative Assembly session, AIADMK Hosur MLA P Balakrishnareddy urged the government to reconsider acquiring agricultural land for the proposed airport. He said farmers in Hosur had already given up agricultural land for several development projects and suggested that the government explore the use of existing private airport infrastructure rather than acquire more farmland.
Reddy also appealed to the government to consider the concerns of Hosur farmers in the same manner as it had responded to farmers' opposition to the Parandur project.
Revenue Minister Sengottaiyan, however, said land acquisition was unavoidable for major infrastructure projects. He argued that an airport in Hosur would generate substantial economic activity and attract new projects to the region.
The minister's remarks have triggered discussion on social media, particularly over the apparent contrast between the government's decision to abandon Parandur because of its impact on agricultural land and its stated willingness to acquire agricultural land for the Hosur airport.
Hosur project faces Bengaluru hurdle
The proposal for an international airport in Hosur was first announced by then Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Legislative Assembly in 2024. The proposed airport is intended to handle up to 30 million passengers a year and would require roughly 2,000 acres.
After the 2026 Assembly elections, Industries Minister Keerthana said in the Assembly that steps were being taken to establish the airport in Hosur.
However, the project faces a significant hurdle arising from an agreement between the Centre and Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL). The agreement allegedly restricts the establishment of another airport within an aerial distance of 150 km from Bengaluru airport for 25 years.
The proposed Hosur site is only about 74 km from Bengaluru airport, putting it within the restricted zone.
Industry experts, however, point out that the Centre could potentially provide a relaxation or modify the arrangement in the larger interest of regional development.
They cite the example of the Noida International Airport, which is around 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as a precedent for developing a new airport despite the presence of an established airport within a relatively short distance.
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