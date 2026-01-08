ETV Bharat / bharat

Param Shakti Supercomputing System Launched In IIT Madras

CHENNAI: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S. Krishnan launched ‘Param Shakti’, an indigenously developed and manufactured '3.1 Petaflop PARAM RUDRA supercomputing system', at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on January 3.

Under National Supercomputing Mission, Param Shakti houses the Param Rudra supercomputing cluster along with an integrated infrastructure for round-the-clock power, advanced cooling and data centre operations. Designed, developed and implemented by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the system has been funded under the National Supercomputing Mission, jointly led by MeitY and Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Addressing the students, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said, "I have had a long association with IIT Madras, including in my earlier roles, and I have seen first-hand how truly interdisciplinary the Institute has become. It is encouraging to see faculty and researchers from diverse departments coming together to use this facility and contribute meaningfully in their respective domains."

S. Krishnan added, "Under the National Supercomputing Mission, we are supporting a wide range of use cases and application-driven projects with dedicated funding, designed to operate at a scale that can make a real difference. With 37 supercomputers already installed across institutions nationwide and more in the pipeline, including the largest system planned for Bengaluru, these efforts are strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem."

Further, S. Krishnan said, "Under the IndiaAI Mission, we have been deliberate in not promoting a single technology or a single type of GPU. By enabling access to multiple GPU architectures, we want our innovators, scientists and researchers to gain broad exposure and develop the capability to master diverse platforms. This approach strengthens resilience, encourages informed technology choices and ensures that India’s AI ecosystem does not become dependent on any one solution, even within this rapidly evolving domain."