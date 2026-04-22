ETV Bharat / bharat

The Paradox Of Bengal's South Berubari: Residents Vote For India But Have No Rights To Land

Hemanta Kumar Bose was the first to offer his blood to seal this pledge. This movement continued until 1974. Consequently, the government was unable to implement its decision. However, while the local residents succeeded in preventing the transfer of a portion of South Berubari to East Pakistan, they failed to secure the legal rights to the land—the right to officially claim their place on the map. As a result, the land dispute remains unresolved to this day.

In 1961, thousands of people pledged their resolve by offering their own blood, vowing: "We shall give our blood, we shall give our lives, but we shall not give up Berubari."

In 1958, pursuant to an agreement signed between the then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Feroz Khan Noon, a decision was taken to cede half of the South Berubari territory to East Pakistan. However, local residents rose up in strong protest against this government decision. An agitation was launched to prevent the incorporation of their territory into East Pakistan.

Demanding their rightful land rights, the residents raise their voices vociferously during every election cycle. They are doing so once again this time. But will their demands finally be met? The answer remains shrouded in the mists of the future.

In these five villages, there are approximately 10,000 people who hold valid Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and Voter ID cards; however, they lack any official land-related documents. As a result, despite exercising their franchise, the inhabitants remain deprived of many other government-provided benefits. Furthermore, this unresolved land dispute currently stands as a major impediment to the construction of a border fence in the area.

They reside in India, and they cast their votes. Through their votes, they elect their Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs). Yet, the residents of these five nondescript villages in South Berubari, Jalpaiguri, possess no legal rights to the land they inhabit. Come 2026 Assembly Elections, they will again cast their votes to affirm their Indian citizenship and press their demand for land rights.

South Berubari (Jalpaiguri): South Berubari comprises five villages - Kajaldighi, Chilahati, Barashashi, Nautari Debottar, and Paranigram - where the residents possess no land rights. Consequently, although they are able to cast their votes, they remain deprived of numerous civic amenities and opportunities.

Following the Liberation War of 1971, Bangladesh gained independence, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became its Prime Minister. In 1974, the India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement was signed between him and India's then-Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Under the terms of that agreement, it was decided that South Berubari would not be transferred. However, when surveying of the area commenced following the signing of this treaty, it was observed that these five villages were missing from India's official maps; instead, they appeared on the maps of Bangladesh. From that point onward, the status of these five villages was officially designated as being under "Adverse Possession."

South Berubari comprises five villages where the residents possess no land rights (ETV Bharat)

Consequently, a fresh wave of agitation began. A sustained movement ensued, demanding the repatriation of this land—currently held under "adverse possession"—back onto India's official maps. As time passed, the Congress government in West Bengal fell, paving the way for the Left Front government. During the Left Front's tenure, Govinda Roy—a resident of Chilahaati, one of these very villages—won an election and became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Following the Left Front era, the Trinamool Congress formed the government in the state. During this entire period, various coalition governments were formed at the national level in India. Yet, despite these political shifts, South Berubari remained mired in the same state of uncertainty and neglect as before.

The India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement

In 2015, the residents of these five villages in South Berubari began to see a glimmer of hope once again. They grew optimistic that the long-standing dispute regarding their land titles would finally be resolved. This renewed hope stemmed from the signing of a new India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement that year between India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Bangladesh's then Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. As a result of this treaty, an exchange of enclaves took place between the two nations. Alongside the enclave exchange, and with the specific aim of resolving the land dispute in South Berubari, both countries granted "legal recognition" to these five villages as integral parts of India's territory, while maintaining the existing status quo on the ground.

Eleven years have since passed since the implementation of that agreement. Yet, the situation in the five villages of South Berubari remains unchanged. The residents here continue to live burdened by the persistent problem of unresolved land titles. They remain hopeful that, someday, the issue will finally be resolved and they will receive their official land records. They trust that the hardships they currently face due to the absence of these land documents will eventually become a thing of the past.

The Challenges Facing the Five Villages of South Berubari

Due to lack of land rights, local residents are unable to access the benefits of government schemes such as Krishak Bandhu and the PM-KISAN Yojana. Nor are they able to obtain loans. However, it is not just the local residents who face difficulties; administrative operations are also being hampered. In 2017, border pillars were erected in these five villages along the India-Bangladesh frontier to facilitate the installation of a barbed-wire fence. Yet, due to land-related disputes, the construction of the fence remains stalled. This is because installing the fence necessitates land acquisition; however, the acquisition process cannot proceed due to the absence of proper land records. Consequently, the border remains unprotected.

South Berubari comprises five villages where the residents possess no land rights (ETV Bhrat)

What Local Residents Have to Say

Sachin Shil, a local resident, states: "Because we lack land documents, we are deprived of all government benefits and opportunities. We demand our land records (Khatians). With the elections approaching, let us see what unfolds. Everyone will come seeking our votes. We have not received our land documents because a proper land survey has not yet been conducted. Due to these land disputes, the barbed-wire fencing along our border has not been installed. All we desire is to see our country progress."

Bablu Roy, a resident of the local Moringa locality, remarks: "We still have not received our land documents, nor do we possess legal land rights. None of our grievances have been resolved. We want a proper border road. The absence of land records is the reason why there is no barbed-wire fencing along the border. The land-related issues concerning the Chilhati enclave area remain unresolved; consequently, we are unable to access government benefits. The elections are just around the corner; our sole plea is that it would be a great relief if we could finally obtain our land documents. Let us first wait and see which government comes to power."

Manik Roy, a resident of South Berubari, says, "I am 80 years old. Yet, I still do not possess land deeds. We cast our votes, but we receive no benefits or amenities whatsoever. Because we lack land records, we are ineligible for agricultural loans. We do not receive benefits from schemes like Krishak Bandhu or the Central Government's PM Kisan Nidhi. The international border was demarcated after 2015, and boundary pillars were installed. We have staged numerous protests, but the government turns a deaf ear to our pleas. Despite owning land, we are denied our rightful rights over it."

He further adds, "We demand our land records. We want a barbed-wire fence to be erected along the border. To construct this border fencing, land acquisition is required; however, the question remains: from whom is the land to be acquired? Consequently, that process, too, remains stalled. Elections are just around the corner. The Left Front government came and went; the Trinamool Congress took power—yet neither administration has done anything at all for us. We seek a resolution to these issues for the sake of our future generations."

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