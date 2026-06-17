ETV Bharat / bharat

Par Panel Flags Concerns Over CUET, Calls For Review Of Exam Design

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has flagged concerns over the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), saying its multiple-choice format may not suit humanities and social sciences, while calling for a review of its design and question quality in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, observed that CUET was brought from the 2022-23 academic year "to reduce the burden on students, universities, and the entire education system, and to bring candidates passing out from different boards on an equal footing."

However, some members of the Committee are not convinced of the merits of introducing the CUET as the universal admissions method for undergraduate studies, it said in a report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

It was the 381st Action Taken Report on recommendations contained in the 364th Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Higher Education.

The report said, "Multiple-choice question (MCQ) answers are particularly ill-suited for humanities and social sciences disciplines which are definitionally centred on independent, subjective thinking."

"The Committee recommends review of the quality of question paper and also design of the CUET exam to ensure that it meets the purpose envisaged in NEP, 2020," the report said.