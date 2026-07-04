ETV Bharat / bharat

Paper Theft At Madhya Pradesh University Leads To Exam Cancellation, FIR Filed

Bhopal: The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), the lone state-run technical university in Madhya Pradesh, is embroiled in controversy after the fourth-semester Artificial Intelligence exam was cancelled minutes before it began due to missing question papers.

The incident triggered protests by students on the campus, prompting police to file an FIR following a complaint by the university administration.

On Friday morning, the fourth-semester examination for the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) course under the University Teaching Department (UTD) was scheduled to take place. But, when the students arrived to appear in the exam, they were informed that the paper had been cancelled.

The sudden cancellation of the exam, that too at the eleventh hour, triggered an uproar across the university campus. The students also learned that nine bundles of question papers were allegedly missing from a cupboard in the examination branch.

Following this, activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and angry students staged a protest and gathered at the vice-chancellor's office.

The initial probe by the police and forensic teams revealed that the thief had entered through a ventilation opening located approximately 5.25 feet above the ground without using any external aid.

“Once inside, the intruder picked up a key kept in a drawer and easily made off with the nine bundles of question papers without breaking the cupboard's lock,” police said.

The forensic experts collected fingerprints and scientific evidence from the scene for a detailed probe, with police suspecting the involvement of insiders in the incident.