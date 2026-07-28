'National Testing Agency's Sanctioned Strength Is 34, Govt Transferred 47, Who Are These people?' Asks Congress' Gaurav Gogoi
Gogoi also said that students were compelled to hit the streets and their pain needs to be understood.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday questioned the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leaks law, saying despite an existing law, question paper leaks of public examinations have continued and it has proved to be a failure.
Initiating the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha, Deputy Leader of Congress in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, also said that students were compelled to hit the streets and their pain needs to be understood.
The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of Rs 50 lakh for paper leaks.
Gogoi also slammed the government over the use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women.
"It is just an amendment bill... two years back the bill was introduced. It was brought in response to the 2024 NEET paper leak. Then also the government had said it was a historic step which will deter people from leaking paper. The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again," he said.
He also attacked BJP leaders for welcoming Pradhan when he came to Parliament after resigning as Union education minister.
"Same Dharmendra Pradhan was the education minister then (2024) and now ....when he came here, he was welcomed here as if he had come back after fighting with Pakistan. Do you have no shame?" Gogoi questioned. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging his cabinet colleagues to focus more on Instagram instead of comprehensive discussions on coaching centres, paper setters and printing press mafia.
"....he is talking about a high-powered committee, then what happened to the committee which was formed two years ago under former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan. The government wants to show it is very serious. It announced that 47 people were removed or transferred from the National Testing Agency.
" I want to know who they are... the sanctioned strength is 34. Who are these 47 people? We should know," he said.
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