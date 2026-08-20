Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Extends Custody of All Accused to August 22, Seeks CBI Reply on 'Unlawful Arrest' Plea
During Thursday’s hearing, one of the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, filed a petition challenging his arrest.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The fast-track court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, which is hearing the paper leak case, has extended the judicial custody of all the accused until August 22. Special Judge Ajay Gupta issued the order extending the custody.
During Thursday’s hearing, one of the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, filed a petition challenging his arrest. According to Lokhande, he was arrested without being provided an arrest memo, which is unlawful.
The court has issued a notice to the CBI seeking a response regarding this petition. The court will hear this application on Friday. Earlier on August 19, two other accused in the case—Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal—had withdrawn their bail pleas.
Advocate AP Singh, representing both accused, stated that since further investigation into the matter is ongoing, they were withdrawing the bail applications. He sought the court's permission to file fresh bail pleas later, and the court granted this request.
Before this, on August 14, the court had permitted the CBI to conduct further investigation into the case. On August 12, the court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused individuals.
The individuals named as accused by the CBI include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
All these accused are currently in judicial custody. The CBI registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and Sections 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
Earlier, the court had denied permission to conduct lie-detector tests on three of the accused—Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal. During the hearing on the charge sheet, the CBI stated that the FIR in this case was registered on May 12, and the investigation commenced immediately thereafter with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber-forensic experts. The CBI conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. The first arrest in the case was made on May 13.