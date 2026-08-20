ETV Bharat / bharat

Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Extends Custody of All Accused to August 22, Seeks CBI Reply on 'Unlawful Arrest' Plea

New Delhi: The fast-track court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue, which is hearing the paper leak case, has extended the judicial custody of all the accused until August 22. Special Judge Ajay Gupta issued the order extending the custody.

During Thursday’s hearing, one of the accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, filed a petition challenging his arrest. According to Lokhande, he was arrested without being provided an arrest memo, which is unlawful.

The court has issued a notice to the CBI seeking a response regarding this petition. The court will hear this application on Friday. Earlier on August 19, two other accused in the case—Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal—had withdrawn their bail pleas.

Advocate AP Singh, representing both accused, stated that since further investigation into the matter is ongoing, they were withdrawing the bail applications. He sought the court's permission to file fresh bail pleas later, and the court granted this request.