ETV Bharat / bharat

Kulhal Border Sealed After Nihangs From Paonta Sahib Marched Into Dehradun Thursday Night; Officials Arrive To Hold Talks

Dehradun: A jatha (armed group) of Nihang (Sikh warrior order) organisations was stopped by Uttarakhand Police at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border on Thursday evening, as it was proceeding to Dehradun from Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Punjab's Mohali, to protest a dispute that had broken out between Nihangs and locals at Karnaprayag on June 16.

The police administration persuaded the group of Nihangs to return to their base, after they had breached police barricades at Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh to enter Dehradun district in Uttarakhand.

A tense situation involving the Nihangs persists at Paonta Sahib. Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remain vigilant to prevent the Nihangs from reentering Uttarakhand. The Vikasnagar-Kulhal border, adjacent to Paonta Sahib, has been sealed, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the Paonta bridge. Meanwhile, the Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) arrived at Paonta Sahib to hold talks with the Nihangs.

Late at night, the Nihang Sikhs crossed into Uttarakhand by removing barricades at the Kulhal Gate state border, and began vandalising vehicles. Police maintained a high state of alert throughout the night. Police forces were deployed in Premnagar, though the Nihangs did not reach that area. It was later discovered that they had gone to a gurudwara in the Race Course area of Dehradun. They were subsequently persuaded to return to Paonta Sahib.

Reports indicate that the Nihang jatha is currently stationed at the Paonta Sahib gurudwara. Their numbers are estimated to be between 150 and 200. Police and ITBP personnel are deployed in force at the Kulhal border. A line of vehicles arriving from Paonta Sahib has formed on the bridge. Traffic is also moving along the national highway, where police and ITBP personnel are present.