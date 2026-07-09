ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Pantnagar Witnesses Public Outrage Over Molestation Of Minors

The minor girls had gone out for an evening walk inside GB Pant University campus when the accused allegedly molested them ( ETV Bharat )

Rudrapur: The Pantnagar area of Uttarakhand witnessed public outrage and unrest on Wednesday, following the alleged molestation of minor girls by a contractual employee inside G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology. The accused was arrested late at night.

Angry family members and hundreds of women surrounded the Pantnagar Police Station on Wednesday night to protest the incident. The public outrage led the police to file a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the law, against the accused identified as Deepak Sharma.

It is learnt that the girls had gone out for a walk in the evening inside the University campus, where the accused, taking advantage of them being unprotected, allegedly molested them and indulged in indecent behaviour. The frightened girls showed prudence and escaped running away to their homes. When the weeping girls informed their families of their ordeal, the matter was reported to the police.