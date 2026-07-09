Uttarakhand: Pantnagar Witnesses Public Outrage Over Molestation Of Minors
The accused has been arrested and booked under POCSO and other relevant sections of the law.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Rudrapur: The Pantnagar area of Uttarakhand witnessed public outrage and unrest on Wednesday, following the alleged molestation of minor girls by a contractual employee inside G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology. The accused was arrested late at night.
Angry family members and hundreds of women surrounded the Pantnagar Police Station on Wednesday night to protest the incident. The public outrage led the police to file a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the law, against the accused identified as Deepak Sharma.
It is learnt that the girls had gone out for a walk in the evening inside the University campus, where the accused, taking advantage of them being unprotected, allegedly molested them and indulged in indecent behaviour. The frightened girls showed prudence and escaped running away to their homes. When the weeping girls informed their families of their ordeal, the matter was reported to the police.
Hundreds of local citizens, including a large number of women, rallied behind the family of the victims and protested outside the police station, seeking action against the accused. They said that such a heinous crime would not be tolerated in a prestigious, disciplined and safe academic campus like Pantnagar University.
Seeing the situation escalate, senior police officers took charge and attempted to calm the protesters, and proceeded to arrest the accused. Station House Officer (SHO) Nandan Singh Bisht disclosed that a thorough and detailed investigation is being carried out into every aspect of the case.
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