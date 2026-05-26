Four Family Members Among 5 Die As Well Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Panna
Collapse of a well Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district Tuesday morning left five people dead and one injured.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Panna: Four family members were among five labourers who died as an under-construction well collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.
The incident occurred Tuesday at around 11 AM during the excavation work being carried out for the well in Biharpurwa gram panchayat, located within the Ajaygarh tehsil of the district.
The loose soil of the well suddenly gave way and at the time of the collapse six people were working inside. Two other labourers had climbed out to drink water. The well collapse trapped all the six people and in the incident five people died while one person was also left injured.
Four persons who have died in the incident belonged to the same family and were buried beneath the debris of the well. Two brothers and their sons were among those killed.
The bodies of two labourers have been retrieved while rescue teams are currently engaged in the effort to remove the bodies of the remaining three from the well. Among those buried beneath the debris include Chunnu Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Chunwad Pal.
Rescue teams pressed into service a JCB machine to clear the debris. During the rescue operation, the bodies of Rajkumar Yadav and another labourer were successfully removed while the search for the others continues.
Panna District Public Relations Officer, Devendra Singh, has officially confirmed the deaths of the five labourers. Excavation work for the well had been going on for the last 10 days in the field of one Binnu Ahirwar, in Nayapurwa, a hamlet in the Biharpurwa village in the Ajaygarh block.
Police personnel, revenue officials, and a large number of villagers engaged in the rescue efforts. After receiving news of the incident, teams from the local administration rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations and were joined by the local villagers. The rescue work is however facing difficulties due to the accumulation of soil within the well.
As of now, the administration has not issued any official statement regarding the accident. The incident has raised questions as to how was the excavation permitted in an area of loose and unstable soil and whether a prior technical assessment was conducted or safety standards adhered to.
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