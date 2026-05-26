ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Family Members Among 5 Die As Well Collapses In Madhya Pradesh's Panna

Panna: Four family members were among five labourers who died as an under-construction well collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.

The incident occurred Tuesday at around 11 AM during the excavation work being carried out for the well in Biharpurwa gram panchayat, located within the Ajaygarh tehsil of the district.

The loose soil of the well suddenly gave way and at the time of the collapse six people were working inside. Two other labourers had climbed out to drink water. The well collapse trapped all the six people and in the incident five people died while one person was also left injured.

Four persons who have died in the incident belonged to the same family and were buried beneath the debris of the well. Two brothers and their sons were among those killed.

The bodies of two labourers have been retrieved while rescue teams are currently engaged in the effort to remove the bodies of the remaining three from the well. Among those buried beneath the debris include Chunnu Yadav, Rajkumar Yadav, Ashish Yadav, and Chunwad Pal.