India's New Tricolour-Recycling Model Likely To Slash Polyester Waste By Up To 50 Lakh Kg Every Year

New Delhi: India on Friday witnessed inauguration of country's first National Flag Recycling Centre in Panipat, in what is seen as a landmark move that blends national pride with cutting-edge sustainability.

The new facility, established under the Union Ministry of Textiles' National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and led by IIT Delhi scientists, will have a scientific, respectful, and environmentally responsible method to recycle polyester national flags and materials that until now posed a major ecological challenge.

In this, a completely waterless, dye-free and electricity-free recycling technology is used which allows polyester Tricolours to be recycled for up to 50 years, significantly reducing waste and environmental damage.

The initiative follows guidance from Retired Major General Ashim Kohli, who first raised concerns about the absence of a dignified process for polyester flag disposal, something India urgently needed given the massive scale of national flag usage across the country.

Country's first National Flag Recycling Centre comes up in Panipat (PIB/Ministry of Textile)

India's national flag, when made of cotton, can be respectfully disposed of by burying it in clean soil, where it decomposes naturally. However, experts pointed out that widespread adoption of polyester flags in recent years created a crisis. Polyester does not decompose for decades, and with millions of flags hoisted annually on government buildings, airports, schools, highways, and railway stations, the environmental burden grew unmanageable, they cited.

"Until now, there was no technology in the country for respectful disposal of the polyester-made national flag," said Kohli, explaining that improper disposal had become both an environmental hazard and an issue of national dignity. Many flags, after weather-induced wear and tear, end up in landfills or are discarded improperly, which is explicitly against the Flag Code of India, he added.

Estimates indicate that around 15 million kilograms of polyester Tricolour waste is generated each year. "Large tricolor poles are installed at airports, cities, schools, and railway stations; their flags deteriorate within three to four months," the Army veteran noted, underscoring the magnitude of the issue.

A First-of-its-Kind Solution

The breakthrough came from a research team at IIT Delhi, where scientists developed fiber-level colour separation and recycling techniques under the National Technical Textiles Mission.

The technology, now transferred to Panipat’s Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability (ACTRS), extracts the saffron, white, and green fibres from used polyester flags, recovers 80-90 percent usable fibre, and reconstitutes it into fresh flag fabric. The process is entirely mechanical, free of dyes and water usage, ensuring a drastically reduced carbon footprint.

Prof Bipin Kumar, who led the research team, explained the process in detail while speaking to ETV Bharat. "When we separate the colours at the fibre level from discarded flags, we recover the original kesaria, white and green fibres. These recycled fibres are then blended with fresh, coloured fibres to spin new yarn and fabric. Because the colour is already in the yarn, we don't need to dye grey fabric later, this saves significant water and energy. Typically, we use about 60 percent new fibres and 40 percent recycled fibres to ensure the final cloth remains strong and durable," he said.

He added, "Each batch undergoes the same testing standards as a regular flag fabric to ensure the recycled Tricolour looks, feels and flies with the same dignity as a new one. The carbon footprint is much lower because we reuse fibres and complete the colour work early in the process. By eliminating fabric-level dyeing, we drastically reduce water and energy consumption."

Experts estimate that if all polyester flags discarded nationwide were accounted for, the total waste could run into several million kilograms annually. However, based on realistic collection and recycling volumes, IIT Delhi estimates that 30-50 lakh kg of polyester waste can actually be prevented from entering landfills every year.

Country's first National Flag Recycling Centre comes up in Panipat (Ministry of Textile)

"The team calculated that five crore discarded flags, each weighing an estimated 300 grams, could yield 40 percent usable recycled fibre. A nationwide shift to such a recycling loop could prevent 30-50 lakh kg of polyester waste from entering landfills every year. Recycling 1-2 crore PET flags annually would significantly reduce long-term waste accumulation. The blended yarn delivers strength and performance nearly identical to fabric made entirely from virgin polyester, though minor adjustments are made depending on the condition and storage history of each batch of collected flags," he shared.

Collection of flags also has its own challenges. Prof Bipin said the exact mix might change a little depending on the flag batch and how the flags are used in past and its storage. "Testing 500 old Army flags showed they wore out quickly in tough conditions like sun and rough use. Collecting them from distant army camps was difficult because of the far locations. Also, we received different types of flags, including cotton and PET, so we had to sort them," he stated.