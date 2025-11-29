India's New Tricolour-Recycling Model Likely To Slash Polyester Waste By Up To 50 Lakh Kg Every Year
A scientific model has been developed under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) for recycling of 'retired' national flags, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday witnessed inauguration of country's first National Flag Recycling Centre in Panipat, in what is seen as a landmark move that blends national pride with cutting-edge sustainability.
The new facility, established under the Union Ministry of Textiles' National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and led by IIT Delhi scientists, will have a scientific, respectful, and environmentally responsible method to recycle polyester national flags and materials that until now posed a major ecological challenge.
In this, a completely waterless, dye-free and electricity-free recycling technology is used which allows polyester Tricolours to be recycled for up to 50 years, significantly reducing waste and environmental damage.
The initiative follows guidance from Retired Major General Ashim Kohli, who first raised concerns about the absence of a dignified process for polyester flag disposal, something India urgently needed given the massive scale of national flag usage across the country.
India's national flag, when made of cotton, can be respectfully disposed of by burying it in clean soil, where it decomposes naturally. However, experts pointed out that widespread adoption of polyester flags in recent years created a crisis. Polyester does not decompose for decades, and with millions of flags hoisted annually on government buildings, airports, schools, highways, and railway stations, the environmental burden grew unmanageable, they cited.
"Until now, there was no technology in the country for respectful disposal of the polyester-made national flag," said Kohli, explaining that improper disposal had become both an environmental hazard and an issue of national dignity. Many flags, after weather-induced wear and tear, end up in landfills or are discarded improperly, which is explicitly against the Flag Code of India, he added.
Estimates indicate that around 15 million kilograms of polyester Tricolour waste is generated each year. "Large tricolor poles are installed at airports, cities, schools, and railway stations; their flags deteriorate within three to four months," the Army veteran noted, underscoring the magnitude of the issue.
A First-of-its-Kind Solution
The breakthrough came from a research team at IIT Delhi, where scientists developed fiber-level colour separation and recycling techniques under the National Technical Textiles Mission.
The technology, now transferred to Panipat’s Atal Centre of Textile Recycling and Sustainability (ACTRS), extracts the saffron, white, and green fibres from used polyester flags, recovers 80-90 percent usable fibre, and reconstitutes it into fresh flag fabric. The process is entirely mechanical, free of dyes and water usage, ensuring a drastically reduced carbon footprint.
Prof Bipin Kumar, who led the research team, explained the process in detail while speaking to ETV Bharat. "When we separate the colours at the fibre level from discarded flags, we recover the original kesaria, white and green fibres. These recycled fibres are then blended with fresh, coloured fibres to spin new yarn and fabric. Because the colour is already in the yarn, we don't need to dye grey fabric later, this saves significant water and energy. Typically, we use about 60 percent new fibres and 40 percent recycled fibres to ensure the final cloth remains strong and durable," he said.
He added, "Each batch undergoes the same testing standards as a regular flag fabric to ensure the recycled Tricolour looks, feels and flies with the same dignity as a new one. The carbon footprint is much lower because we reuse fibres and complete the colour work early in the process. By eliminating fabric-level dyeing, we drastically reduce water and energy consumption."
Experts estimate that if all polyester flags discarded nationwide were accounted for, the total waste could run into several million kilograms annually. However, based on realistic collection and recycling volumes, IIT Delhi estimates that 30-50 lakh kg of polyester waste can actually be prevented from entering landfills every year.
"The team calculated that five crore discarded flags, each weighing an estimated 300 grams, could yield 40 percent usable recycled fibre. A nationwide shift to such a recycling loop could prevent 30-50 lakh kg of polyester waste from entering landfills every year. Recycling 1-2 crore PET flags annually would significantly reduce long-term waste accumulation. The blended yarn delivers strength and performance nearly identical to fabric made entirely from virgin polyester, though minor adjustments are made depending on the condition and storage history of each batch of collected flags," he shared.
Collection of flags also has its own challenges. Prof Bipin said the exact mix might change a little depending on the flag batch and how the flags are used in past and its storage. "Testing 500 old Army flags showed they wore out quickly in tough conditions like sun and rough use. Collecting them from distant army camps was difficult because of the far locations. Also, we received different types of flags, including cotton and PET, so we had to sort them," he stated.
Recycling typically recovered 80-90 percent good fibre, though it was 15-20 percent weaker than new fibre. "That's why we mix recycled and virgin fibres and fine-tune the weave structure to produce robust, high-quality flags again," he said.
Referring to the surge in demand during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign marking 75 years of Independence, he pointed out, "An estimated 20 crore flags were produced in a single year, which indicates how important a sustainable recycling loop has become."
According to Prof Bipin, the Indian Army alone supplied 500 used flags since August 15 to test the process, a pilot that confirmed the system's efficiency and robustness.
From 3-4 Months To 50 Years
Current polyester flags typically last only a few months due to harsh sun exposure, heavy winds, and outdoor conditions. With IIT Delhi's technology, however, each flag can be recycled repeatedly and reused for decades.
"This technology ensures that the Tricolour, in its new form, can be reused for years. Importantly, recycling will eliminate huge quantity of polyester every year, preventing long-term plastic accumulation," said a senior official associated with the project.
'Respectful Disposal' Now Scientifically Possible
Speaking on the broader mission, Prof Bipin Kumar noted, "The Atal Center at Panipat is a beacon of innovation in sustainable textile recycling, delivering advanced solutions for high-performance waste materials. Our mission drives the textile industry towards a circular economy through cutting-edge technology transfer and impactful recycling initiatives."
He clarified that the new process offers a dignified way to handle flags at the end of their life cycle.
The Panipat centre, located in one of Asia's largest textile recycling hubs, will serve as the national nodal point for flag recycling. Polyester flags collected from across the country, including government buildings, security forces, airports, railways, and educational institutions, will be sent here for processing.
The initiative is in partnership with the Sewaj Neesim Foundation, led by Major General Ashim Kohli (Retd.), which will oversee the operational aspects of flag collection and recycling.
NTTM's Mission Director Ashok Malhotra, said, "NTTM is committed to transforming India into a global leader in technical textiles through sustainable innovation and strong industry partnership. empowering startups and industries to promote indigenisation, circular economy principles, and cutting-edge manufacturing."
Beyond Flags: Aramid Fibre Recycling Also Takes Off
Alongside the flag project, the Atal Centre is also running a pioneering Aramid Fibre Recycling Programme. Aramid, used in defence gear, aerospace components, and protective clothing, generates high-performance waste that previously had no sustainable repurposing model in India, experts said, adding that several technical textile firms have already begun adopting the Centre's R&D outputs, reflecting strong industry confidence.
Showcase Event On November 28
Highlighting the innovations on Friday, the Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted a demonstration event in Panipat, during which live demonstrations, industry partnerships, and real-world prototypes were showcased.
Experts said the National Flag Recycling Initiative is more than a technological breakthrough, it is a symbolic one. For decades, India lacked a respectful, environmentally conscious way to retire its flags, a gap that became more visible after the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign dramatically increased national flag usage. The new system has been designed keeping in view ecological responsibility and the patriotic sentiment associated with the national flag.
The project team describes it as "a unique example of how sustainability can be integrated with national pride". As the recycling centre opens its doors, India steps into a new era, one where the Tricolour, a symbol of the nation’s identity, is finally given a dignified, sustainable and scientifically sound second life.