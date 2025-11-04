ETV Bharat / bharat

Panic On Varanasi-Mumbai Flight After Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit Just Before Takeoff

Varanasi: Tension gripped passengers aboard a Varanasi-Mumbai Akasa Airlines flight on Monday evening after a fellow passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency exit just as the plane was about to take off from the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh.

According to airport officials, Akasa Airlines flight QP 1498 had arrived from Mumbai at 6:20 PM and was scheduled to depart for the return journey at 6:45 PM. All passengers had boarded, and the plane was moving towards the runway when the incident took place.

Just as the flight was ready for take off, Sujit Singh, a resident of Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, allegedly tried to open the plane's emergency door, triggering panic among passengers. The alert cabin crew immediately informed the pilot, who contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the plane back to the apron.

Security personnel and airport staff quickly arrived at the spot, and the concerned passenger was handed over to police.