Panic On Varanasi-Mumbai Flight After Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit Just Before Takeoff
Just before takeoff at Varanasi airport, a passenger onboard Mumbai-bound flight tried to open the emergency door, prompting the pilot to return to the apron.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:04 AM IST
Varanasi: Tension gripped passengers aboard a Varanasi-Mumbai Akasa Airlines flight on Monday evening after a fellow passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency exit just as the plane was about to take off from the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh.
According to airport officials, Akasa Airlines flight QP 1498 had arrived from Mumbai at 6:20 PM and was scheduled to depart for the return journey at 6:45 PM. All passengers had boarded, and the plane was moving towards the runway when the incident took place.
Just as the flight was ready for take off, Sujit Singh, a resident of Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, allegedly tried to open the plane's emergency door, triggering panic among passengers. The alert cabin crew immediately informed the pilot, who contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the plane back to the apron.
Security personnel and airport staff quickly arrived at the spot, and the concerned passenger was handed over to police.
Meanwhile, all passengers were deboarded as officials conducted a safety check. The flight eventually departed for Mumbai at 7:45 PM, about an hour later than scheduled.
Phulpur Station House Officer Praveen Singh said the passenger was detained and questioned to gauge his intentions. During interrogation, Sujit Singh told police that he had opened the door "by mistake" and not deliberately. He was released after questioning late at night.
Notably, this is not the first such incident at Varanasi airport. A few days back, a youth had opened the pilot cabin door during take off, causing panic. Seven persons were subsequently detained following hijack concerns.
