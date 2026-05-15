Panic Buying Triggers Heavy Rush At Petrol Pumps In Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; Govt Maintains 'No Fuel Shortage'
Panic buying fuelled by rumours of petrol/diesel shortage has led to heavy rush and long queues at petrol pumps across parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Despite claims of adequate fuel stocks in states, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as rumours of fuel shortage triggered panic buying among consumers.
On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs three per litre each. In several areas, motorists were seen lining up outside petrol pumps, while some fuel stations temporarily ran dry due to the sudden surge in demand over the last two days, officials said, adding that the situation is largely driven by panic buying and misinformation rather than any disruption in supply.
In Odisha, long queues were seen outside several fuel stations in capital city Bhubaneswar, while reports also emerged of some pumps in southern Odisha temporarily running out of fuel.
The state government, however, clarified that there is no fuel crisis in the state. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said fuel stocks remain adequate and there is no reason for panic.
According to the state government, around 20-22 petrol pumps across Odisha reported temporary dry-out conditions. Officials said such situations were linked to management and coordination issues at certain retail outlets, including transportation delays and stock handling problems, and not because of any shortage of petrol or diesel.
"The government is continuously monitoring the situation and making necessary arrangements to ensure smooth fuel supply across the state," Singh said, while appealing people not to rush to petrol pumps unnecessarily. He also warned that panic buying could create additional pressure on the supply chain.
In Jharkhand, heavy crowds and long queues were seen at petrol pumps in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad after rumours about shortage of petrol and diesel spread among residents.
Two-wheelers and cars were lined up outside several fuel stations despite oil company representatives assuring that fuel supply remained normal.
In Jamshedpur, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey held a meeting with district officials, oil company representatives and petrol pump operators to review the situation.
Officials urged people not to engage in panic buying. "The supply of petrol and diesel in the district is normal. Unnecessary panic is putting pressure on the administration," Rajiv Ranjan said.
A similar review meeting was also held in Dhanbad by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan with officials of petroleum companies. Company representatives reiterated that there is no shortage in fuel supply and blamed rumours for the sudden rush at petrol pumps.
Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar also appealed to people not to panic and asked them to purchase fuel only as per their requirement.
Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur too, large crowds have been gathering at several petrol pumps over the last few days amid growing concern over fuel availability. Some pumps also temporarily shut operations after running out of stock.
Manager of one of the petrol pumps, Prashant Sahu, said rumours and panic buying has caused people to buy more fuel than necessary, resulting in unusually high crowds during morning and evening hours.
He said, "Petrol pump operators are in continuous touch with fuel depots and advance bookings are being made, but supplies sometimes are taking 2-3 days to arrive, leading to temporary disruptions at some outlets."
Customers also said panic among consumers had increased sharply over the last two to three days, even though petrol remained available at most pumps.
The Chhattisgarh government later issued a clarification, saying adequate reserves of petrol and diesel were available in the state.
Food Secretary Reena Babasaheb Kangale said the state currently has 45,474 kilolitres of petrol and 84,654 kilolitres of diesel in stock.
According to the government, Chhattisgarh’s daily petrol consumption stands at 3,635 kilolitres, while diesel consumption is around 5,873 kilolitres.
The Food Department said 2,516 petrol pumps are operational across the state. Of these, 35 out of 326 pumps in Raipur and 13 out of 156 pumps in Bilaspur had temporarily run dry.
Officials said oil companies are continuously dispatching fresh supplies to refill these pumps.
Kangale said the recent situation arose because many people started purchasing fuel beyond their actual needs after reports of shortages at some pumps created panic among the public.
She appealed to residents not to spread or believe rumours and assured that the administration and oil companies were working together to maintain uninterrupted fuel supply.
Earlier this week, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India had ensured uninterrupted fuel availability despite rising global crude oil prices and international supply disruptions.
Addressing the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Puri said the country had managed global energy shocks through strong policy coordination and effective supply management, adding that there have been no reports of fuel shortages across India despite volatility in global oil markets.
Read More
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3/Litre In India, CNG Gets Costlier By Rs 2/KG; Check New Rates Across Metros