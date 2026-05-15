ETV Bharat / bharat

Panic Buying Triggers Heavy Rush At Petrol Pumps In Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; Govt Maintains 'No Fuel Shortage'

Vehicles line up at a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar amid heavy rush for fuel ( PTI )

New Delhi: Despite claims of adequate fuel stocks in states, long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as rumours of fuel shortage triggered panic buying among consumers.

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs three per litre each. In several areas, motorists were seen lining up outside petrol pumps, while some fuel stations temporarily ran dry due to the sudden surge in demand over the last two days, officials said, adding that the situation is largely driven by panic buying and misinformation rather than any disruption in supply.

In Odisha, long queues were seen outside several fuel stations in capital city Bhubaneswar, while reports also emerged of some pumps in southern Odisha temporarily running out of fuel.

Vehicles line up at a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar amid heavy rush for fuel (PTI)

The state government, however, clarified that there is no fuel crisis in the state. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said fuel stocks remain adequate and there is no reason for panic.

According to the state government, around 20-22 petrol pumps across Odisha reported temporary dry-out conditions. Officials said such situations were linked to management and coordination issues at certain retail outlets, including transportation delays and stock handling problems, and not because of any shortage of petrol or diesel.

"The government is continuously monitoring the situation and making necessary arrangements to ensure smooth fuel supply across the state," Singh said, while appealing people not to rush to petrol pumps unnecessarily. He also warned that panic buying could create additional pressure on the supply chain.

In Jharkhand, heavy crowds and long queues were seen at petrol pumps in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad after rumours about shortage of petrol and diesel spread among residents.

Two-wheelers and cars were lined up outside several fuel stations despite oil company representatives assuring that fuel supply remained normal.

In Jamshedpur, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey held a meeting with district officials, oil company representatives and petrol pump operators to review the situation.

Officials urged people not to engage in panic buying. "The supply of petrol and diesel in the district is normal. Unnecessary panic is putting pressure on the administration," Rajiv Ranjan said.

Heavy rush at petrol pump as fuel shortage rumour triggers panic buying, in Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI)

A similar review meeting was also held in Dhanbad by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan with officials of petroleum companies. Company representatives reiterated that there is no shortage in fuel supply and blamed rumours for the sudden rush at petrol pumps.