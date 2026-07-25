Himachal Pradesh: Pangi Resident Has Close Shave With Death
Bikar Singh is the lone survivor of the Kadu Nala accident where 13 of his co-travellers died.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Kullu: Bikar Singh of Pangi sub-division of Chamba has just come back from the jaws of death. He was among the passengers of the Tata Sumo that was hit by a massive landslide at Kadu Nala. Thirteen people died in the tragedy but he had a narrow escape.
The Tata Sumo was going from Kullu to Pangi. No one foresaw any troubles since this was a routine journey. However, as the vehicle approached Kadu Nala on the Sansari Nala-Kilad-Thirot-Tindi road, debris and rocks suddenly began falling from the hillside. The vehicle was engulfed in the debris. Thirteen people died on the spot while Bikar survived. He is still recovering from this horrific accident.
This 40-year-old man owns a small cloth store in Killar. He had gone to Kullu to buy supplies for his shop. He explained, "On our way back from Kullu, we were traveling via the Sansari Nala-Kilad-Thirot-Tindi road to Pangi. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is building this road and blasting is underway. On Thursday, vehicles were stopped in Tindi in Lahaul. We spent the night there. On Friday morning, vehicles coming from the other side were being cleared first. Some stones had fallen on the road and all the passengers had got out and started clearing the road. I also helped the passengers remove the stones. Once the road was clear, everyone got back in the vehicle but I was worried that more stones might fall on the road ahead. With this thought in mind, I decided to continue on foot instead of getting in the vehicle.” This decision saved his life.
As Bikar walked down the road, a sudden slide changed everything. He related, "Suddenly, I heard a loud noise behind me. Some people said a rock had fallen and crushed the Tata Sumo. I looked back once. I will never forget that scene. A huge piece of rock had fallen from the mountain directly on the vehicle killing all the 13 people on board instantly. I was trembling. The scene was difficult for me to bear. I couldn't understand anything. The ground slipped from under my feet. Darkness filled my eyes. It took me a few minutes to realise I was alive because my brain had stopped working and my body had gone numb. I started sweating profusely."
He further stated, “As soon as I regained my composure, I ran towards Killar but movement was very difficult. I was out of breath and my mouth was dry. The faces of my daughters, wife and mother flashed before my eyes. I thought of my fellow travelers. I somehow reached home where my mother, Bhag Dei, my wife, Pushpa, and my daughters, Savita and Anjali welcomed me with tears." Bikar has attributed his survival to his family deity.
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