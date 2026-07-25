ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh: Pangi Resident Has Close Shave With Death

Kullu: Bikar Singh of Pangi sub-division of Chamba has just come back from the jaws of death. He was among the passengers of the Tata Sumo that was hit by a massive landslide at Kadu Nala. Thirteen people died in the tragedy but he had a narrow escape.

The Tata Sumo was going from Kullu to Pangi. No one foresaw any troubles since this was a routine journey. However, as the vehicle approached Kadu Nala on the Sansari Nala-Kilad-Thirot-Tindi road, debris and rocks suddenly began falling from the hillside. The vehicle was engulfed in the debris. Thirteen people died on the spot while Bikar survived. He is still recovering from this horrific accident.

This 40-year-old man owns a small cloth store in Killar. He had gone to Kullu to buy supplies for his shop. He explained, "On our way back from Kullu, we were traveling via the Sansari Nala-Kilad-Thirot-Tindi road to Pangi. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is building this road and blasting is underway. On Thursday, vehicles were stopped in Tindi in Lahaul. We spent the night there. On Friday morning, vehicles coming from the other side were being cleared first. Some stones had fallen on the road and all the passengers had got out and started clearing the road. I also helped the passengers remove the stones. Once the road was clear, everyone got back in the vehicle but I was worried that more stones might fall on the road ahead. With this thought in mind, I decided to continue on foot instead of getting in the vehicle.” This decision saved his life.