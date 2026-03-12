ETV Bharat / bharat

Panel Will Be Formed To Implement SC Order Allowing Passive Euthanasia To Youth: AIIMS

New Delhi: A committee will be established to carry out the Supreme Court’s directive permitting the withdrawal of artificial life support from a 32-year-old man who has been in a coma for over 13 years, officials at AIIMS Delhi said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia for Harish Rana of Ghaziabad, a former BTech student at Panjab University and an avid football enthusiast. He sustained severe head injuries in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation, leaving him in a coma ever since.

In its first-ever order on this sensitive matter, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan instructed AIIMS, Delhi, to ensure that life support is withdrawn according to a customised plan that preserves the patient’s dignity.

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive. "We will follow the court's order. AIIMS will also set up a committee which will decide on how to implement this," PTI quoted Dr Rima Dada, AIIMS spokesperson, who is also Professor in the Anatomy Department at AIIMS, Delhi, as saying.

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, we record our satisfaction that the twin legal requirements for the withdrawal and withholding of medical treatment have been unequivocally met. First, it is established that the clinically assisted nutrition and hydration currently being administered to the applicant constitutes 'medical treatment'.

"Secondly, it has been conclusively determined that the continued administration of the same is no longer in the 'best interests' of the applicant. In light of the unanimous consensus arrived at by the parents/next of kin and the constituted medical boards respectively, we think that the medical treatment ought not to be prolonged any further," the bench said in a 338-page judgment.

"The right to die with dignity is inseparable from the right to receive quality palliative and end-of-life care. It is imperative to ensure that the withdrawal process is not marred by pain, agony or suffering," it added.

The top court noted that Rana survived only through clinically administered nutrition via percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes, and medical boards had unanimously concluded that continuation of treatment merely prolonged biological existence without any possibility of recovery. When primary and secondary boards had certified withdrawal of life support, there was no need for judicial intervention, the apex court said.

The court made a special mention of Rana's parents, expressing its appreciation to them for showing immense love and care for their son. "His family never left his side," it said. The issues in this matter have once again brought to the fore the fragility and transient nature of the life we live, and how swiftly the tide can turn for the worse, the court said, adding that for the past 13 years, the applicant has lived a life defined by pain and suffering.