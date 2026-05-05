ETV Bharat / bharat

Panel Recommends Major Reforms To Strengthen Panchayat Planning, Calls For Data-Driven GPDP

New Delhi: A committee constituted by the Department of Panchayati Raj to enhance the quality of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) has proposed a wide-ranging set of reforms aimed at transforming grassroots planning into a more inclusive, accountable, and outcome-oriented process.

The panel identified key structural and procedural gaps - including weak community participation, limited use of local data, poor convergence among schemes, and inadequate accountability - which often reduce GPDPs to mere compliance exercises rather than effective development tools.

ISSUE IMPACT Limited community participation Poor use of local data Weak convergence of schemes Accountability gaps Marginalised groups excluded Weak ownership of plans Misaligned development priorities Duplication and inefficient resource use Reduced transparency and trust Inequitable development outcomes

MAJOR RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Strengthening Participation