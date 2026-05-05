ETV Bharat / bharat

Panel Recommends Major Reforms To Strengthen Panchayat Planning, Calls For Data-Driven GPDP

The panel identified key structural and procedural gaps, including weak community participation, limited use of local data, poor convergence among schemes, and inadequate accountability.

Gram Panchayats
A view of Saundala Gram Panchayat in Ahilyanagar (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A committee constituted by the Department of Panchayati Raj to enhance the quality of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) has proposed a wide-ranging set of reforms aimed at transforming grassroots planning into a more inclusive, accountable, and outcome-oriented process.

The panel identified key structural and procedural gaps - including weak community participation, limited use of local data, poor convergence among schemes, and inadequate accountability - which often reduce GPDPs to mere compliance exercises rather than effective development tools.

ISSUEIMPACT

Limited community participation

Poor use of local data

Weak convergence of schemes

Accountability gaps

Marginalised groups excluded

Weak ownership of plans

Misaligned development priorities

Duplication and inefficient resource use

Reduced transparency and trust

Inequitable development outcomes

MAJOR RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Strengthening Participation

  • Boost engagement in Gram Sabha meetings through awareness drives and self-help groups mobilisation
  • Ensure inclusion of women, SCs, STs, and marginalised communities
  • Introduce Bal Sabhas to integrate children’s perspectives

2. Evidence-Based Planning

  • Promote systematic use of local data for need-based planning
  • Introduce structured checklists for planning stages, including data collection and consultations

3. Convergence of Schemes:

  • Integrate multiple government schemes to avoid duplication
  • Improve coordination with line departments for efficient execution

4. Financial Empowerment

  • Enhance Own Source Revenue (OSR) to improve the financial autonomy of Panchayats

5. Transparency & Accountability

  • Mandate social audits and public disclosure of projects
  • Introduce painted boards listing works and budgets
  • Establish grievance redressal systems and citizen service centres

6. Digital Reforms

  • Implement end-to-end digital planning systems
  • Enable geo-tagging, dashboards, and GIS-based monitoring
  • Use AI tools for communication and awareness
  • Provide video tutorials and digital manuals for stakeholders
  • Planning, Monitoring & Accountability Framework
AREAPROPOSED MEASURES

Planning

Monitoring

Transparency

Governance

Stage-wise checklist, supplementary plans

Community-based tracking, SHG involvement

Public disclosures, audit systems

Gram Sabha approval for any plan changes

The committee has also stressed that Gram Panchayats should retain autonomy in deciding their priorities, without undue interference from higher levels of government.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, stressed that GPDPs should focus on delivering real outcomes at the grassroot-level rather than being treated as mere formalities. "Proper planning for asset creation will help prevent wastage of resources," he noted.

The report envisions GPDP as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable rural transformation, placing communities at the centre of governance and development.

Also read

  1. ETV Bharat Impact: Authorities Swing Into Action To Restore Electricity To Uttar Pradesh Village After A Decade
  2. Against All Odds, 60 Women Transform Chhattisgarh Village Into A Thriving Self-Reliant Economy
  3. India AI Summit 2026: Centre Showcases AI-Driven Rural Governance And Smart PDS Reforms

TAGGED:

GRAM PANCHAYAT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
COMMITTEE PROPOSE REFORMS
DEPARTMENT OF PANCHAYATI RAJ
TRANFORM GRASSROOTS PLANNING
EMPOWERING GRAM PANCHAYAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.