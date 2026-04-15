ETV Bharat / bharat

Panel Excludes 57 Jammu Kashmir Health Employee Categories From 2½ Days’ Extra Salary Benefit

Jammu: A committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 57 categories of employees in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department for exclusion from receiving the 2 1⁄2 days of extra pay for working on Sundays and holidays.

The committee, led by Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, was formed following protests over the suspension of these payments to every health employee. However, it recommended omitting specific employee groups such as hostel staff, librarians, receptionists, social workers, and several others. The recommendations are now under review by medical college principals and health service directors, with financial implications being assessed before final government approval.

In a letter written by Dr Sharma, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, the GMC Jammu principal has recommended exclusion of 57 types of employees from nine groups. These include employees of the hostel unit, library unit, receptionist unit, social worker, telephone unit, dermatology unit, kitchen/catering unit, animal house unit and community health unit.

After the Jammu and Kashmir government halted the payment of 2½ days’ extra wages to health department employees, protests and strikes erupted across the region. In response, authorities assured employees that the matter would be reviewed and formed a committee to address the issue.