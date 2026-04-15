Panel Excludes 57 Jammu Kashmir Health Employee Categories From 2½ Days’ Extra Salary Benefit
Committee identifies 57 J&K health employee categories excluded from 2½ days extra pay, with financial review is underway before final government decision, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Jammu: A committee constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government has identified 57 categories of employees in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department for exclusion from receiving the 2 1⁄2 days of extra pay for working on Sundays and holidays.
The committee, led by Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, was formed following protests over the suspension of these payments to every health employee. However, it recommended omitting specific employee groups such as hostel staff, librarians, receptionists, social workers, and several others. The recommendations are now under review by medical college principals and health service directors, with financial implications being assessed before final government approval.
In a letter written by Dr Sharma, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, the GMC Jammu principal has recommended exclusion of 57 types of employees from nine groups. These include employees of the hostel unit, library unit, receptionist unit, social worker, telephone unit, dermatology unit, kitchen/catering unit, animal house unit and community health unit.
After the Jammu and Kashmir government halted the payment of 2½ days’ extra wages to health department employees, protests and strikes erupted across the region. In response, authorities assured employees that the matter would be reviewed and formed a committee to address the issue.
On March 11, the committee comprising the Principal of GMC Jammu, the Director of Health Services Jammu, the Director of Health Services Kashmir and the Chief Accounts Officer of GMC Rajouri (all members) was constituted to examine the grant of two and a half days' pay and allowances in favour of non-gazetted employees of the Health and Medical Education Department and recommend the categories of employees who may be engaged on roster duties in the Government Health/Medical Institutions on Sundays and holidays for the purpose of the grant of two and a half days' pay and allowances.
Following the committee’s finalisation of the list identifying which employee categories will receive the extra pay and which will be excluded, the GMC Jammu principal has sought financial feedback from principals of Government Medical Colleges, health service directors from both Kashmir and Jammu, and the chief accounts officer of GMC Rajouri.
The committee head has requested an assessment of the “financial implications, indicating the difference in financial outlay if only the recommended groups are considered versus all groups". Once the recommendations are submitted to the government, it is expected that extra wages for the approved groups may be reinstated.
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