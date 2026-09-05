Madhya Pradesh: Pandhurna Administration Bans Slingshots Ahead Of Stone Pelting Festival Of Gotmar
Many people have sustained injuries, at times fatal ones, in the bloody ritual that continues in the name of tradition.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Chhindwara: Pandhurna administration has announced a ban on Gofan, a type of slingshot, ahead of the annual Gotmar festival scheduled to be held on September 11. Gotmar is a violent stone-pelting festival held annually on the banks of the Jam River in Pandhurna.
As a part of the ritual people from two villages gather to seize control of a flag hoisted in the middle of the river. Hundreds of people pelt each other with stones and every year scores get injured in this bloody ritual that continues in the name of tradition. Many people have lost their lives as well by participating in this ritual..
Old times say the term Gotmar is derived from the Marathi word ‘Got’ which means stone. A Palash tree with a flag is planted in the middle of Jam River at a spot between Pandhurna and Sawargaon on the second day of the Pola festival after traditional puja. Thereafter, the competition begins and whoever captures the flag is declared the winner. When people go to uproot this flag, thousands of stones rain down from both sides simultaneously and many people get injured, at times fatally.
Gofan is a slingshot made of rope that can launch a stone at high speed, causing serious injuries. In 2001, the then Chhindwara Collector, Malay Srivastava, attempted to change the Gotmar tradition by replacing stones with plastic balls but people kept these balls at home or threw them into the river. The game continues in its traditional form.
The administration imposes Section 144 in Pandhurna a day in advance to enforce restrictive measures against people but people refuse to comply. Thousands of people openly defy administrative rules and play this game. Some people even pelt each other with stones under the influence of alcohol. Liquor shops are closed in the area a day in advance.
Kashibal Pandey, a local chronicler in Pandhurna, said,"The tradition of Gotmar is approximately 300 years old. Elders have told us that it began around the 17th century. So far, 14 people have lost their lives in this game and hundreds are injured every year. The administration has tried to change its format several times but people still refuse to stop throwing stones in the name of tradition.”
He further said, “Some play it all day under the influence of alcohol, and others go to the river to throw one stone at a time.”
According to Pandhurna legislator Nilesh Uikey, "This tradition of the Gotmar Fair is linked to a love story that resulted in rivalry between two villages because of a couple in love. According to the story, a young woman from Sawargaon and a boy from Pandhurna were in love. They decided to elope and while crossing the Jam River, the girl's family saw them and tried to stop them by pelting stones. When the boy's family learned of this, they also started pelting stones at the girl's family. The couple died in the stone-pelting. Since then, Gotmar has been celebrated here as a tradition based on the principle of 'no one wins, no one loses.' Even today, people from both villages strive to protect the flag. However, no matter who breaks the flag, the people of both villages ultimately gather together to worship at the Chandi Mata temple.”
Pandhurna Collector Neeraj Kumar Vashishtha said, "A peace committee meeting was held at Laxmi Smriti Bhawan for the peaceful, safe and systematic conduct of the Gotmar fair that will be held in its traditional format on Friday, September 11, 2026, with slingshots prohibited. Anyone caught using slingshots will be prosecuted. A team of doctors and an ambulance will be present at the fair site. A force of approximately 600 police personnel will be deployed at various locations.”
The Collector further said, "Police personnel in civilian clothes will be deployed for monitoring at the fair. Since people are injured due to stone pelting, its format should gradually change. Efforts are being made for this but people continue in the name of tradition. We have appealed to the people to limit it to tradition only and celebrate the fair peacefully, so that tradition is maintained and there is no loss of life."