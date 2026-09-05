ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Pandhurna Administration Bans Slingshots Ahead Of Stone Pelting Festival Of Gotmar

Chhindwara: Pandhurna administration has announced a ban on Gofan, a type of slingshot, ahead of the annual Gotmar festival scheduled to be held on September 11. Gotmar is a violent stone-pelting festival held annually on the banks of the Jam River in Pandhurna.

As a part of the ritual people from two villages gather to seize control of a flag hoisted in the middle of the river. Hundreds of people pelt each other with stones and every year scores get injured in this bloody ritual that continues in the name of tradition. Many people have lost their lives as well by participating in this ritual..

Old times say the term Gotmar is derived from the Marathi word ‘Got’ which means stone. A Palash tree with a flag is planted in the middle of Jam River at a spot between Pandhurna and Sawargaon on the second day of the Pola festival after traditional puja. Thereafter, the competition begins and whoever captures the flag is declared the winner. When people go to uproot this flag, thousands of stones rain down from both sides simultaneously and many people get injured, at times fatally.

Gofan is a slingshot made of rope that can launch a stone at high speed, causing serious injuries. In 2001, the then Chhindwara Collector, Malay Srivastava, attempted to change the Gotmar tradition by replacing stones with plastic balls but people kept these balls at home or threw them into the river. The game continues in its traditional form.

The administration imposes Section 144 in Pandhurna a day in advance to enforce restrictive measures against people but people refuse to comply. Thousands of people openly defy administrative rules and play this game. Some people even pelt each other with stones under the influence of alcohol. Liquor shops are closed in the area a day in advance.