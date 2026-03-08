ETV Bharat / bharat

Panchkula Boy Clears UPSC Exam Three Times In A Row, Attains Third Rank This Time

Panchkula: Akansh Dhull of Panchkula in Haryana has come into the limelight by bagging third rank in the Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2025, whose results have just been declared. He had secured 342nd and 290th rank in the previous two attempts.

Talking about his journey, Dhull told ETV Bharat on Saturday that his parents inspired and encouraged him to pursue a career in the civil services. “They made me aware of life's ultimate purpose and described the Indian Civil Services Examination as the most appropriate medium for achieving it. While life presents challenges, my family has always taught me to view them as learning opportunities. This is why I have achieved success in every task with complete dedication and concentration,” he shared.

Dhull shared that since childhood, he had aimed to succeed in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and that's why he kept taking exams. Although he cleared the UPSC exams on the previous two occasions, he went for a third attempt as he was dissatisfied with his rank. Now, by securing the third rank, he has realised a long-cherished dream.

Dhull attended St. Kabir School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27. He then pursued a B.Com (Honours) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. After completing his graduation in 2022, he prepared for the UPSC exam and obtained 342nd rank in 2023 and 290th rank in 2024. In the 2025 UPSC exam, he secured third place in the country.

Dhull said that his family played a major role in who he is today. He said that achieving something special without family support is difficult. Whenever he felt discouraged or needed help, his family was there.

Dhull explained that his mother, a Principal of a school in Panchkula, has been teaching and guiding him since his childhood. His father remains busy because of his involvement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).