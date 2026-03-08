Panchkula Boy Clears UPSC Exam Three Times In A Row, Attains Third Rank This Time
Akansh Dhull's success mantra is discipline, awareness and regular study
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Panchkula: Akansh Dhull of Panchkula in Haryana has come into the limelight by bagging third rank in the Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2025, whose results have just been declared. He had secured 342nd and 290th rank in the previous two attempts.
Talking about his journey, Dhull told ETV Bharat on Saturday that his parents inspired and encouraged him to pursue a career in the civil services. “They made me aware of life's ultimate purpose and described the Indian Civil Services Examination as the most appropriate medium for achieving it. While life presents challenges, my family has always taught me to view them as learning opportunities. This is why I have achieved success in every task with complete dedication and concentration,” he shared.
Dhull shared that since childhood, he had aimed to succeed in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and that's why he kept taking exams. Although he cleared the UPSC exams on the previous two occasions, he went for a third attempt as he was dissatisfied with his rank. Now, by securing the third rank, he has realised a long-cherished dream.
Dhull attended St. Kabir School in Sector 26, Chandigarh, and Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27. He then pursued a B.Com (Honours) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. After completing his graduation in 2022, he prepared for the UPSC exam and obtained 342nd rank in 2023 and 290th rank in 2024. In the 2025 UPSC exam, he secured third place in the country.
Dhull said that his family played a major role in who he is today. He said that achieving something special without family support is difficult. Whenever he felt discouraged or needed help, his family was there.
Dhull explained that his mother, a Principal of a school in Panchkula, has been teaching and guiding him since his childhood. His father remains busy because of his involvement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He explained that instead of studying for hours at a stretch, he would only study for half an hour to three-quarters of an hour with concentration. On average, he would allow himself a 10-to-15-minute break after every 45 minutes of study. Emphasising the productivity of study, he said that counting hours isn't essential for studying. It's important to consider how much work was accomplished within that time.
Dhull’s regret during this time is not taking proper care of his health while preparing for the UPSC exam. He said that he couldn't balance his study and health, which led to weight gain. He has urged the young people preparing for the UPSC exam to play for an hour or two, as this would not harm their studies.
He said that if he too had focused on his health through sports, he would have been productive. He added that Haryana is known for its nutritious diet and excellent health.
Dhull told the youth preparing for competitive exams that discipline, awareness and regular study are the most essential for success. Consistent hard work will surely lead to success. He urged the youth of his state of Haryana to work hard and achieve their goals.
Meanwhile, his father, Krishna Dhull, said that while his son is like any other child, his speciality is his ability to approach every task with concentration and discipline. “Whether his teacher or mentor told him something, or a previous student who had cleared the exam explained any method, Akansh always tried to absorb all the information and put it on paper,” he said.
His mother underlined that her son did every task with full interest. Whether it was homework, return practice or any other task, he did everything well. She said that Dhull was also very interested in sports and would immediately ask for permission to play. His mother also said that he was a mischievous boy in his school.
