Panchganga Tirtha Of Kashi Comes Alive On Hartalika Teej
Women offer turmeric and vermillion on the occasion seeking the blessings of Goddess Mangala Gauri for a good husband and eternal happiness.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Varanasi: Hartalika Teej is the occasion on which the Panchganga Tirtha of Kashi comes alive with women, both married and unmarried, seeking the blessings of Goddess Mangala Gauri for a good husband and eternal happiness.
Located on Panchganga Ghat, where five rivers meet, this Tirtha is dedicated to Maa Mangala Gauri, who is known as the goddess of unbroken good fortune. If women face any kind of problem in their marital life, they come here and offer turmeric and vermillion in the hope of getting their marital problems resolved. On Haritalika Teej, a large number of women come here and pray for unbroken good fortune.
Mangala Gauri means ‘one who brings good fortune in every way’. “I was having extreme difficulties in my marital life, so I made a vow to offer vermilion once my troubles were over,” said Poonam, a devotee.
The temple of Maa Mangala Gauri one of the nine famous Navgauris (nine Gauris) of Kashi. Devotees flock here on Tuesdays, Chaitra Navratri and Haritalika Teej. It is also known as Panchayatana Temple, as it houses the Gauri Gaurishtishvar Shivaling, along with idols of Adi Keshav, Hanuman, Maa Gauri and Martand Bhairava.
“This temple is located at the highest point of Kashi. Visually, the Godavari River used to flow in the Godaulia region and the Mandakini River in the Maidagin region. Between these two rivers lies a mountain range known as the Ananda Kanan region. Since time immemorial, the Skanda Purana describes Lord Surya descending upon this highest point to perform penance. The heat of Surya's austerity caused the universe to burn, prompting Lord Brahma to ask Lord Shiva, ‘Where are you, Lord?’,” said Narayan Guru, the Mahant of Maa Mangala Gauri temple.
He further said that Lord Shiva appeared here and Surya praised him. “Shiva then blessed him, promising that anyone who comes here and offers water will attain salvation. This site is prominent among the 14 Moksha Tirthas and is worshipped as Surya during the Navagraha Yatra,” he added.
Another story says that Lord Shiva along with Surya got the darshan of Maa Mangala Gauri here. It is said that to kill the demon Tripura, Lord Shiva first worshiped Mangala Gauri by reciting Mangal Chandika Path. It is also believed that worshipping Mangala Gauri helps in getting rid of the Manglik Dosh.
Temple priests say that special adornment of the goddess is done on Haritalika Teej. In the morning, the goddess is bathed with Panchamrit and her throne is decorated. Then the morning aarti is performed, and the doors of the temple are opened for darshan. There is a bhog aarti during the day.
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