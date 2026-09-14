ETV Bharat / bharat

Panchganga Tirtha Of Kashi Comes Alive On Hartalika Teej

Varanasi: Hartalika Teej is the occasion on which the Panchganga Tirtha of Kashi comes alive with women, both married and unmarried, seeking the blessings of Goddess Mangala Gauri for a good husband and eternal happiness.

Located on Panchganga Ghat, where five rivers meet, this Tirtha is dedicated to Maa Mangala Gauri, who is known as the goddess of unbroken good fortune. If women face any kind of problem in their marital life, they come here and offer turmeric and vermillion in the hope of getting their marital problems resolved. On Haritalika Teej, a large number of women come here and pray for unbroken good fortune.

Mangala Gauri means ‘one who brings good fortune in every way’. “I was having extreme difficulties in my marital life, so I made a vow to offer vermilion once my troubles were over,” said Poonam, a devotee.

The temple of Maa Mangala Gauri one of the nine famous Navgauris (nine Gauris) of Kashi. Devotees flock here on Tuesdays, Chaitra Navratri and Haritalika Teej. It is also known as Panchayatana Temple, as it houses the Gauri Gaurishtishvar Shivaling, along with idols of Adi Keshav, Hanuman, Maa Gauri and Martand Bhairava.