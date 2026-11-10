ETV Bharat / bharat

Pancheshwar Dam, Dry Port In Mahendranagar To Be Discussed During Nepalese PM’s Uttarakhand Visit

FILE - Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah ( AP )

Dehradun: Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah is expected to visit Uttarakhand during his state visit to India starting November 22. Preparations are underway in Uttarakhand for his proposed visit, where discussions on Pancheshwar Dam, border trade and infrastructure, including a dry port in Mahendranagar, along with tourism expansion in Terai, will be high on the agenda. He would be accompanied by the Nepalese Tourism Minister, Khadga Raj Paudel, whose presence is expected to provide a new direction to religious and tourism connections between the two countries.

The long-pending Pancheshwar Dam project is to be executed on the Mahakali River. This multipurpose project has long been a key part of India-Nepal cooperation but has been stalled due to issues related to cost, water resources and benefit sharing. However, in recent years, both the countries have agreed to expedite the process of finalising the project's detailed project report (DPR).

Water resources, power generation and connectivity projects are considered key components of the India-Nepal partnership. The Pancheshwar project's progress could expedite power generation, irrigation and flood control measures in the Sharda River basin. Giving details about the Nepal Prime Minister’s visit, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj said, “He is expected to arrive on November 22. Therefore, discussions will be held with the Nepalese Prime Minister regarding the Pancheshwar Dam. Furthermore, all issues along the Nepal-India border, including the construction of a dry port in Mahendranagar, will be discussed."