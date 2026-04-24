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Public Service Path To Nation-Building: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Panchayati Raj Day

He also shared a Sanskrit verse highlighting the essence of public office and people-centric governance: “The happiness of the people's representative lies in the happiness of the people; his welfare lies in the welfare of the people. A people's representative has no personal favourites - whatever is dear to the people is what is dear to him.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, “Heartiest greetings to public representatives across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day! Your dedication to public service as well as nation-building is truly inspiring for everyone.”

“Our Panchayats play a crucial role in advancing rural transformation, and their contribution is vital in building a self-reliant and resilient Viksit Bharat,” he added.

In a post on X, the Vice President said that Panchayati Raj embodies the spirit of grassroots democracy and participatory governance. “It empowers local communities, strengthens inclusive development, and ensures that the voices of people are heard in decision-making at the village level,” he said.

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on National Panchayati Raj Day, praising elected representatives across the country for their dedication to public service and nation-building.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Heartiest greetings to the fellow citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day. The 'Panchayat system', one of the oldest democratic traditions of India, is a strong pillar of our democracy. Panchayats, which play a vital role in rural development, governance-administration, social justice, disaster management, and cultural preservation, are becoming even more empowered and self-reliant in the Modi government, contributing to the creation of ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt greetings on National Panchayati Raj Day. Panchayats must be empowered and developed to fulfil the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Panchayati Raj system plays a vital role in rural development and the nation's upliftment. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government is making every possible effort to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system.”

On Panchayati Raj Day, the Congress also said it is fully committed to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj and congratulated the village heads and members of panchayats and local bodies across the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge credited the party for implementing the 33 percent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Kharge said it was Rajiv Gandhi, who implemented the 73rd Constitutional Amendment that gave institutional strength to Panchayati Raj and brought democracy down to the grassroots level. "The Congress Party is fully committed to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj," Kharge said in a post on X, adding that Panchayati Raj institutions form the strong foundation of our democracy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Panchayati Raj system has given the women of the country a golden opportunity to lead and ensure their participation in politics. "Panchayati Raj has also been an important medium for women's empowerment," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment since 1993, at least 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions was ensured, he said. "Today, in many states, this has been increased to 50 per cent," the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said the result of this historic initiative by the Congress is that today, nearly 14 to 15 lakh elected women representatives are playing an active role in Panchayati Raj institutions across the country, which is one of the largest democratic participations of women in the world.

He congratulated all heads, panchs and members of local bodies in the country on Panchayati Raj Day. The Panchayati Raj Day, celebrated annually by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, commemorates the 73rd Amendment Act, 1992, of the Constitution, which came into effect in 1993. This day celebrates the national local self-governance and democratic decentralisation.