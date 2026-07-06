ETV Bharat / bharat

Panchana Dam Deadlock Resolved With Release Of Water

Karauli: The deadlock over release of water from Karauli's Panchana dam stands resolved with the Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat and Minister in Charge Jawahar Singh Bedham opening the gates of the dam and releasing water on Monday. The two ministers also laid the foundation stone for a lift irrigation project to be executed at a cost of Rs 61 crore in Gudla village.

The matter was resolved after a series of protests and several rounds of negotiations that had culminated in a high-level meeting in Jaipur. There were protests across 75 villages in Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts with members of Gujjar and Meena communities being at loggerheads over the distribution of water.

At the heart of the dispute were competing claims from villages in the command area and the submergence zone. The farmers from 35 Meena dominated villages comprising the command area, demanded irrigation water through the canal network. They claimed that their agriculture had suffered on account of the delay in supply of water.

On the other hand, the residents of around 40 Gujjar dominated villages in the submergence area wanted localised water on priority.