Panama-Flagged Tanker Targeted In Hormuz, 24 Indians Aboard Safe: Sarbananda Sonowal
The missile attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday, noting that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.
The missile attack happened on November 16. In a social media post on X, Sonowal said, "All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and well-being of our seafarers," he said.
⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 16, Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 17, 2026
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