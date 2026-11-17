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Panama-Flagged Tanker Targeted In Hormuz, 24 Indians Aboard Safe: Sarbananda Sonowal

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday, noting that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.