Two Women Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Maharashtra's Palghar
The deceased have been identified as Falguni Shah (50) and Ashwini Parkar (50). Preliminary information suggests that they may have died due to smoke inhalation.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST
Palghar: Two women were killed after a fire broke out inside a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the multi-storey Imperial Heights building in the Achole area on the Nalasopara-Vasai Link Road, triggering panic among residents and trapping several people on the upper floors.
The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department, police and administrative officials.
A large-scale rescue operation was launched using fire engines, turntable ladder (TTL) machines and specialised equipment. Around 25 to 30 people were safely evacuated from the building.
The deceased have been identified as Falguni Shah (50) and Ashwini Parkar (50). Preliminary information suggests that they may have died due to smoke inhalation.
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prithviraj B P said fire personnel, police officers and administrative officials rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.
According to the Commissioner, around 15 to 20 people were initially rescued with the assistance of firefighters and TTL machines, while several other residents managed to descend safely from the building. He said nearby banquet halls and hotels had been made available to provide temporary accommodation to families affected by the incident.
The Commissioner added that a detailed investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. The probe will examine the building's construction permissions, fire safety approvals, the condition of firefighting systems and the possibility of a short circuit in the electrical panel. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence or safety deficiencies are found, he said.
He further stated that saving lives remained the top priority during the rescue operation. Given the intense heat in the stairwell, firefighters assessed the situation carefully and worked to secure trapped residents before evacuating them in a planned manner.
Rohan More, Chief Fire Officer of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, said local corporator Ashok Shelke informed him about the incident around midnight. By that time, two fire engines from the Achole area had already reached the location.
More said the fire was initially reported on the fourth floor, but its severity became apparent when the fire brigade personnel arrived at the scene. Several residents were trapped on the upper floors, making their safe evacuation the department's immediate priority.
Eight people were rescued from outside the building with the help of a special TTL machine. Overall, around 25 to 30 people were reported to have been evacuated, including residents rescued from different locations. According to the Chief Fire Officer, the fire was particularly intense on the 13th and 14th floors. Traces of fire or embers were also found on the third and ninth floors, while the door leading to the refuge floor on the 12th floor was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters conducted operations across multiple floors to contain the blaze and rescue residents. Several fire engines, water tankers, water-browsers, and specialised water towers were deployed to bring the fire under control. Private water tankers were also called in to support the firefighting operation. More said the exact cause of the fire would be established only after the investigation was completed.
Dr Kavita Jagada, in charge of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Tulinj Hospital, told IANS that both women had sustained minor burn injuries. Preliminary findings suggested that they had likely died after inhaling smoke into their lungs. Following completion of the panchnama, or inquest proceedings, their bodies were sent to the mortuary in Vasai West. The final cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem reports are received.
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