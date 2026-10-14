ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Women Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Maharashtra's Palghar

Flames erupt after a massive fire broke out at the Imperial Heritage building in Achole, Vasai-Virar, Palghar. ( PTI )

Palghar: Two women were killed after a fire broke out inside a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the multi-storey Imperial Heights building in the Achole area on the Nalasopara-Vasai Link Road, triggering panic among residents and trapping several people on the upper floors.

The fire broke out around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department, police and administrative officials.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched using fire engines, turntable ladder (TTL) machines and specialised equipment. Around 25 to 30 people were safely evacuated from the building.

The deceased have been identified as Falguni Shah (50) and Ashwini Parkar (50). Preliminary information suggests that they may have died due to smoke inhalation.

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prithviraj B P said fire personnel, police officers and administrative officials rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

According to the Commissioner, around 15 to 20 people were initially rescued with the assistance of firefighters and TTL machines, while several other residents managed to descend safely from the building. He said nearby banquet halls and hotels had been made available to provide temporary accommodation to families affected by the incident.

The Commissioner added that a detailed investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. The probe will examine the building's construction permissions, fire safety approvals, the condition of firefighting systems and the possibility of a short circuit in the electrical panel. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence or safety deficiencies are found, he said.