Child's Play: Teen Constables Of Jharkhand, And How They Are Recruited

Palamau: Remember the 'tag game' of 'cops and robbers' from your childhood? Jharkhand seems to have taken it up a bit too seriously.

In tribal majority Palamau district of the state, the police force has recruited around 14 boys and girls of age between 12 to 17 years. Called child guards or child constables, they attend regular schools.

But afterwards, they put on camouflage livery to transform into Bal Arakshis, who present themselves at the nearest police station to give their status updates, participate in regular physical training, and sometimes, even take part in police operations.

The best part? They also get paid for their efforts. While the basic salary of a child constable may be half of what an adult receives, they also get dearness allowance.

So what's the catch? Vikrant Dubey, Treasurer, Palamau Police Men's Association, explains: "When a serving constable in the Jharkhand Police force dies — for whatever reason — the force absorbs any dependent children aged 12-17 years for the post of child constable. And they are paid half the basic salary and dearness allowance."