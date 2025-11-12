Child's Play: Teen Constables Of Jharkhand, And How They Are Recruited
When a serving constable in the Jharkhand Police force dies, the force absorbs any dependent children aged 12-17 years for the post of child constable.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
Palamau: Remember the 'tag game' of 'cops and robbers' from your childhood? Jharkhand seems to have taken it up a bit too seriously.
In tribal majority Palamau district of the state, the police force has recruited around 14 boys and girls of age between 12 to 17 years. Called child guards or child constables, they attend regular schools.
But afterwards, they put on camouflage livery to transform into Bal Arakshis, who present themselves at the nearest police station to give their status updates, participate in regular physical training, and sometimes, even take part in police operations.
The best part? They also get paid for their efforts. While the basic salary of a child constable may be half of what an adult receives, they also get dearness allowance.
So what's the catch? Vikrant Dubey, Treasurer, Palamau Police Men's Association, explains: "When a serving constable in the Jharkhand Police force dies — for whatever reason — the force absorbs any dependent children aged 12-17 years for the post of child constable. And they are paid half the basic salary and dearness allowance."
He added, "At present there are 14 child constables in Palamau, whose father or mother has died. The Association for Child Protection also takes other initiatives to resolve their everyday problems, while they continue their studies till adulthood."
Before being offered the job, their health is examined and consent taken from the family. Said Lalu Oraon of the Palamau Police Men's Association, "Children who are appointed as child constables are allowed to live in their homes, where they can study till the age of 18."
For constables who are martyred or disabled on duty, the state government bears the expenses of their children's education.
Children appointed to the post of child constable can also proceed to become a regular constable in the police force after reaching adulthood. But they have to apply for this reinstatement within five years. Once such an application is submitted, the department considers it and sometimes reinstates them to the post of a regular constable.
Jharkhand Joint Secretary Krishna Kumar clarified, "Child constables have to apply for the regular post within five years after reaching adulthood, if they don't, their claim will be rejected."
Also Read: