Pakistan's BAT Trying To Create Terror In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel
In the last 15 days, two infiltration attempts were foiled due to the alertness of the Indian security agencies.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Jihadis of several Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and members of the border action team (BAT) have been trying to sneak into India, especially along the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri sector, to create disturbance in Jammu & Kashmir. Even as a high alert has been sounded along the border areas to foil all possible infiltration attempts from across the border, sources in the security establishment said here on Wednesday.
“The BAT teams that include Pakistani army commandos and members of different terrorist organisations have been trying to sneak along the LoC in the Poonch sector. In fact, terrorist organisations have already failed in their attempt to sneak into India. In the last 15 days, two such attempts were foiled due to the alertness of the Indian security agencies,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.
Quoting an intelligence report, the official said that two Fidayeen groups have also been waiting to infiltrate along Poonch & Rajouri.
The BAT teams comprising Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) and cadres from different groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), conduct raids up to five kilometres into Indian territory. Members of BAT undergo extensive training from both the Pakistani Army and terrorist organisations.
The BAT mainly operates with six to seven Pakistani soldiers and a few militants, and they conduct systematic reconnaissance of vulnerable spots inside the Indian territory before conducting any attacks.
On Monday night, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. Two terrorists were gunned down near the Machil and Dudniyal sectors after troops noticed suspicious movement.
“The inter-agency intelligence sharing has been increased in Jammu & Kashmir, which has resulted in the detection and neutralisation of the terrorists,” the official added.
After getting major setbacks during Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani agencies were desperate to create trouble in India. With the active support of the Pakistan army, the terrorist organisations are not only trying to infiltrate their cadres into India but also trying to pump arms and ammunition.
The Chinar Corps of the Indian army, last week, busted a hideout of a terrorist organisation at Brijthor forest at Warsun in Kupwara district and recovered two AL series rifles, four rocket launchers, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores.
It is worth mentioning that during a recent security meeting over the law and order situation of J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah said that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.
“Usually, the infiltrators desperately attempt to sneak into India, taking advantage of winter. Accordingly, we have put our forces on alert,” the official said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of J&K police Shesh Paul Vaid said that the Pakistan army is really desperate to create terror in J&K.
“If you look into the present situation in Pakistan, the country is facing a serious crisis everywhere. In this scenario, the Pakistan army believes that if they can do something in J&K, the situation in Pakistan will become normal,” said Vaid, adding that the Pakistan army, as well as members of terrorist organisations, are trying to infiltrate into India.
However, India's security forces are always alert, and they could destroy all evil motives of the Pakistan army, Vaid added.
"India is closely monitoring the situation developing in Pakistan. The entire establishment is slaughtering its own people. Pakistan is disintegrating brick by brick. In a nation torn apart by civil war, how safe are their nuclear weapons?" Vaid said.
Also Read