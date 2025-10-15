ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan's BAT Trying To Create Terror In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Jihadis of several Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and members of the border action team (BAT) have been trying to sneak into India, especially along the LoC in the Poonch and Rajouri sector, to create disturbance in Jammu & Kashmir. Even as a high alert has been sounded along the border areas to foil all possible infiltration attempts from across the border, sources in the security establishment said here on Wednesday.

“The BAT teams that include Pakistani army commandos and members of different terrorist organisations have been trying to sneak along the LoC in the Poonch sector. In fact, terrorist organisations have already failed in their attempt to sneak into India. In the last 15 days, two such attempts were foiled due to the alertness of the Indian security agencies,” a senior official told ETV Bharat.

Quoting an intelligence report, the official said that two Fidayeen groups have also been waiting to infiltrate along Poonch & Rajouri.

The BAT teams comprising Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) and cadres from different groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), conduct raids up to five kilometres into Indian territory. Members of BAT undergo extensive training from both the Pakistani Army and terrorist organisations.

The BAT mainly operates with six to seven Pakistani soldiers and a few militants, and they conduct systematic reconnaissance of vulnerable spots inside the Indian territory before conducting any attacks.

On Monday night, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. Two terrorists were gunned down near the Machil and Dudniyal sectors after troops noticed suspicious movement.