ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Terrorist Killed On LoC In Kashmir During Infiltration Attempt: Army

An Indian army personnel during high alert patrolling along the Line of Control | File photo ( ANI )

Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Baramulla district of the Kashmir valley, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the eliminated terrorist, it said.

The Army said Jammu and Kashmir police had provided specific intelligence input about the infiltration attempt in Buchhar are in the Uri sector of the LoC.