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Pakistani Terrorist Killed On LoC In Kashmir During Infiltration Attempt: Army

Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the eliminated terrorist.

Pakistani Terrorist Killed On LoC In Kashmir During Infiltration Attempt Army
An Indian army personnel during high alert patrolling along the Line of Control | File photo (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST

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Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Baramulla district of the Kashmir valley, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the eliminated terrorist, it said.

The Army said Jammu and Kashmir police had provided specific intelligence input about the infiltration attempt in Buchhar are in the Uri sector of the LoC.

"A joint operation was launched by Army and Police in the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Buchhar, Uri sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket," the Army said in a statement shared on X.

"The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the contact, a Pak terrorist was eliminated," it said.

TAGGED:

URI ENCOUNTER
KASHMIR NEWS
LINE OF CONTROL
TERRORIST KILLED
INDIAN ARMY

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