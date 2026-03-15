Pakistani Terrorist Killed On LoC In Kashmir During Infiltration Attempt: Army
Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the eliminated terrorist.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
Srinagar: A Pakistani terrorist was killed during an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Baramulla district of the Kashmir valley, the Indian Army said on Sunday.
Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, were recovered from the eliminated terrorist, it said.
The Army said Jammu and Kashmir police had provided specific intelligence input about the infiltration attempt in Buchhar are in the Uri sector of the LoC.
"A joint operation was launched by Army and Police in the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Buchhar, Uri sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket," the Army said in a statement shared on X.
OP DIGGI 2, Uri— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) March 15, 2026
Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector.
Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the… pic.twitter.com/kGHHl0osl6
"The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the contact, a Pak terrorist was eliminated," it said.