ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Spy Arrested For Leaking Classified Information Regarding Army, Navy

Kolkata: A Pakistani spy was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police in Habra. The accused has been identified as Rana Rauf (alias Wahab).

Investigators allege that Rana leaked various classified details regarding the Indian Railways, the Army, and the Navy. It has also been revealed that he entered India via the Nepal border. After arriving in Kolkata, he lived in the Topsia area under a false identity. He had gone to Habra for some work when he was apprehended.

Investigators state that the Pakistani national had been living in Topsia area by concealing his true identity and using a fabricated address.

A state police official said, "We maintain constant surveillance of this nature, which is why we achieved this success." Preliminary investigations indicate that since entering India, Rana had been engaged in gathering information on critical military infrastructure and security matters.

Investigators are seeking to determine exactly what kind of information Rana Rauf was gathering after entering India and to whom that information was being transmitted.