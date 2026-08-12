Pakistani Spy Arrested For Leaking Classified Information Regarding Army, Navy
Investigators state that the Pakistani national had been living in Topsia area by concealing his true identity
Published : August 12, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Kolkata: A Pakistani spy was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police in Habra. The accused has been identified as Rana Rauf (alias Wahab).
Investigators allege that Rana leaked various classified details regarding the Indian Railways, the Army, and the Navy. It has also been revealed that he entered India via the Nepal border. After arriving in Kolkata, he lived in the Topsia area under a false identity. He had gone to Habra for some work when he was apprehended.
Investigators state that the Pakistani national had been living in Topsia area by concealing his true identity and using a fabricated address.
A state police official said, "We maintain constant surveillance of this nature, which is why we achieved this success." Preliminary investigations indicate that since entering India, Rana had been engaged in gathering information on critical military infrastructure and security matters.
Investigators are seeking to determine exactly what kind of information Rana Rauf was gathering after entering India and to whom that information was being transmitted.
They are also trying to understand the reason behind his intense interest in the Indian Railways, Army, and Navy, and whether he had been instructed to gather information on any specific locations or institutions.
Investigators suspect that the arrested individual deliberately used a false address to facilitate his long-term stay in Kolkata. They are verifying whether there is any link between the Topsia address and his actual identity or documents.
Authorities are also examining the documents he used, his communication channels, and the individuals he contacted after entering India. An investigation is underway to determine if he is in possession of any sensitive documents or information. Simultaneously, STF officials are trying to trace the entire route he took to enter India from Nepal, the method used to cross the border, and whether he received assistance from anyone.
Investigators are trying to ascertain whether a larger network lies behind the allegations against Rana Rauf or if he was acting alone. The matter is being treated with considerable seriousness, particularly given the allegations regarding the leakage of information related to national defense and critical infrastructure.
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