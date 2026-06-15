Pakistani National Held Near LoC In Kupwara, Probe Underway
According to the Army, the man was detained during a joint operation by troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific intelligence inputs.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 3:57 AM IST
Srinagar: A Pakistani national was apprehended near Simri village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district after allegedly crossing the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances, the Indian Army said on Saturday.
According to the Army, the man was detained during a joint operation by troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific intelligence inputs. In a post on X, the Army's Chinar Corps said, "Based on specific intelligence input, alert Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, apprehended a Pak national near Simri village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances."
OP SIMRI, Kupwara— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 13, 2026
Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the… pic.twitter.com/NCpX0gUbta
"Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach," it added. The Army said the apprehended individual is under investigation. Officials are questioning him to determine the circumstances of his crossing and to ascertain any possible links or motives. (More details are awaited)