ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani National Held Near LoC In Kupwara, Probe Underway

Srinagar: A Pakistani national was apprehended near Simri village in north Kashmir's Kupwara district after allegedly crossing the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

According to the Army, the man was detained during a joint operation by troops and the Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific intelligence inputs. In a post on X, the Army's Chinar Corps said, "Based on specific intelligence input, alert Chinar Warriors, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, apprehended a Pak national near Simri village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances."