Pakistani National Caught After Sneaking Across Border Into Rajasthan’s Barmer

BSF detained a 24-year-old Pakistani man who crossed the border at night and hid in a cattle shed; no suspicious items found, probe launched.

BSF Caught Pakistani National
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : November 27, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

Barmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have detained a suspected Pakistani national along the India–Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Reportedly, the young man crossed over the border under the cover of darkness and hid inside a cattle shed before being caught by the BSF. After he was questioned, the BSF handed him over to the local police. According to the BSF, no suspicious items were found with him during the initial interrogation, however, they are treating the incident seriously and have begun a detailed investigation.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena stated that the BSF apprehended the man on Wednesday in the Sedwa police station limits., where he was found hiding in a cattle shed in Jaton Ka Baira village near the border. Acting on information provided by villagers, BSF personnel intercepted and questioned him. He identified himself as Hindal, 24, son of Barsa, a resident of Nayatala in Chhachro tehsil of Mithi district, Pakistan. The BSF later handed him over to the Sedwa police station. Officials said further action will follow protocol after a Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC) examines him. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered from him.

BSF
The 24-year-old that was caught by the BSF near the border. (ETV Bharat)

Ongoing Investigation

Agencies are trying to determine how the man managed to cross the border and enter Indian territory. Investigators are tracing his footprints to establish the distance he travelled and the route he took, to prevent similar breaches in the future. The suspect is currently being questioned. Notably, on October 8, the BSF had also detained a Pakistani man and his seven-year-old son at the zero point of the international border.

