Pakistani National Caught After Sneaking Across Border Into Rajasthan’s Barmer

Barmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have detained a suspected Pakistani national along the India–Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Reportedly, the young man crossed over the border under the cover of darkness and hid inside a cattle shed before being caught by the BSF. After he was questioned, the BSF handed him over to the local police. According to the BSF, no suspicious items were found with him during the initial interrogation, however, they are treating the incident seriously and have begun a detailed investigation.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena stated that the BSF apprehended the man on Wednesday in the Sedwa police station limits., where he was found hiding in a cattle shed in Jaton Ka Baira village near the border. Acting on information provided by villagers, BSF personnel intercepted and questioned him. He identified himself as Hindal, 24, son of Barsa, a resident of Nayatala in Chhachro tehsil of Mithi district, Pakistan. The BSF later handed him over to the Sedwa police station. Officials said further action will follow protocol after a Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC) examines him. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered from him.