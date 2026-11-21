ETV Bharat / bharat

20-Yr-Old Pakistani National Arrested Near IB In Jammu

Awais Raza, a resident of Jaranwali in Pakistan's Punjab province was apprehended by police near International Border in Jammu on Saturday, Nov, 21, 2026. ( ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested a 20-year-old Pakistani national in a forward village near the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Saturday after he was seen acting suspiciously.

Awais Raza, a resident of Jaranwali in Pakistan's Punjab province, was apprehended by police near Harapeer bridge in the Arnia sector at around 7.30 am, officials said. No incriminating material was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.