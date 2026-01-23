Pakistani Jaish Terrorist Killed in Joint Operation in Kathua: IGP Jammu
Police said that the operation was carried out by a small team of JK Police in coordination with the Indian Army and the CRPF.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was neutralised in a joint security operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Friday, police said.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, in a post on X, said that the operation was carried out by a small team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The Indian Army also confirmed that a terrorist was neutralised. The Rising Star Corps in a post on X said, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by the Army, Police and CRPF on 23 Jan 26 in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing."
T-106— IGP Jammu (@igp_jammu) January 23, 2026
A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district.
According to sources, acting on specific inputs, security forces launched a search operation in the general area of Billawar, during which an encounter took place.
Sources said that the terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Usman of Pakistan. They added that Usman was active in the Kathua Samba range from the last two years. Sources further said that a M4 carbine with a mounted telescope was recovered from the scene of the gunfight.
During the exchange of fire, the Pakistani Jaish terrorist was killed. The operation was conducted with precision and coordination among the security forces, preventing any collateral damage, a police official told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, after the gunfight, more reinforcements have been rushed to the spot for further search operations.
Read More