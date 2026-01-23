ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Jaish Terrorist Killed in Joint Operation in Kathua: IGP Jammu

Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was neutralised in a joint security operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district on Friday, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, in a post on X, said that the operation was carried out by a small team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Indian Army also confirmed that a terrorist was neutralised. The Rising Star Corps in a post on X said, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by the Army, Police and CRPF on 23 Jan 26 in the general area Parhetar, Kathua. The area was cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing."