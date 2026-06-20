ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Pakistani Handler Link Under ATS Scanner As Suspected Terrorist Brought to Bhopal For Interrogation

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has brought suspected terrorist Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq to Bhopal for questioning after his arrest in Bihar's Madhubani district.

ATS officials said that 56-year-old Haq maintained close links with a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Zainul Abideen, and played a significant role in coordinating activities within India. According to ATS sources, the accused individuals were in regular contact and were working to establish an extensive sleeper-cell network across the country.

ATS officials said Haq will remain in custody until June 22, while co-accused Naeem Qureshi, Abdullah, and Shakir Mev are being interrogated in custody until June 20.

"Along with the arrest of the suspected terrorist, digital evidence is being examined. Further major revelations regarding the network will be made once the investigation is complete. The ATS is likely to hold a media briefing soon," ATS officials said.

The ATS investigation has uncovered fresh leads suggesting that Haq was among the closest associates of the Pakistani handler. Officials said that he acted as an intermediary, passing on instructions and messages received from across the border to operatives within India.

During interrogation, investigators learned that the network was allegedly attempting to influence and recruit young people in multiple states with the objective of creating sleeper cells.