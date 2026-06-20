Madhya Pradesh: Pakistani Handler Link Under ATS Scanner As Suspected Terrorist Brought to Bhopal For Interrogation
Madhya Pradesh ATS brings suspected terrorist Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq to Bhopal for questioning.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has brought suspected terrorist Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq to Bhopal for questioning after his arrest in Bihar's Madhubani district.
ATS officials said that 56-year-old Haq maintained close links with a Pakistan-based handler, identified as Zainul Abideen, and played a significant role in coordinating activities within India. According to ATS sources, the accused individuals were in regular contact and were working to establish an extensive sleeper-cell network across the country.
ATS officials said Haq will remain in custody until June 22, while co-accused Naeem Qureshi, Abdullah, and Shakir Mev are being interrogated in custody until June 20.
"Along with the arrest of the suspected terrorist, digital evidence is being examined. Further major revelations regarding the network will be made once the investigation is complete. The ATS is likely to hold a media briefing soon," ATS officials said.
The ATS investigation has uncovered fresh leads suggesting that Haq was among the closest associates of the Pakistani handler. Officials said that he acted as an intermediary, passing on instructions and messages received from across the border to operatives within India.
During interrogation, investigators learned that the network was allegedly attempting to influence and recruit young people in multiple states with the objective of creating sleeper cells.
ATS officials said questioning of the accused has yielded crucial information regarding the network's operations. Investigators said that Haq tasked associates with recruiting new members and expanding the sleeper-cell structure.
Security agencies are now trying to determine the scale of the network, identify those linked to it, and assess its reach across various states. Based on the findings, the ATS officials said that they would conduct raids in coordination with agencies from other states.
Faraz, a Bhopal resident under investigation in the case, has also come under ATS scrutiny. Officials said that he attempted to influence young individuals under the guise of religious instruction and steer them towards radical ideologies.
To uncover the full extent of the network, the ATS is analysing data recovered from mobile phones and other electronic devices seized from the accused, officials added.
According to officials chats, call records, social media interactions, and other digital footprints could help identify additional individuals connected to the network. Further detentions and questioning may follow as the investigation progresses, they added.
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