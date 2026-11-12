Bihar Police, IB Bust Multi-State Anti-India Network, 1 Pakistani Handler Arrested
A Pakistani handler was arrested during a joint raid by IB and police at a house located within the jurisdiction of the Madhubani police station.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Purnia: The central intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), in coordination with local police, conducted a major operation in Purnia, Bihar, and busted a network involved in anti-India activities.
The Pakistani handler was arrested during a raid carried out at a house located in Kali Prasad Yadav Tola, within the jurisdiction of the Madhubani police station. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Kali Prasad Yadav Tola.
The IB team arrived in Purnia and was assisted by the Madhubani police in conducting a raid leading to the arrest. Akhtar has been associated with an “Islamic extremist group since 2025.”
The investigation has revealed that people in Pakistan and several areas of India, including Hyderabad and West Bengal, were associated with the network.
The investigation has revealed that the accused used social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to share sensitive information related to national security both within the country and abroad.
Akhtar has been under the IB's watch for some time after they received intelligence inputs about his involvement in anti-India activities.
Following questioning by central agencies and the Special Task Force (STF), Purnia SSP Shaurya Suman and Sadar SDPO-1 Abhinav Parashar interrogated the accused. The accused was subjected to interrogation at an undisclosed location for over 24 hours.
Confirming the arrest, Purnia SSP Suman said that the man has been apprehended following information received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about his involvement in anti-India activities.
“A link between the accused and Pakistan has emerged, and his mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination,” said Suman.
Authorities are accessing the data on the mobile phone and laptop recovered from the accused to uncover the involvement of people in anti-national activities.
Last month, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Bihar in Guwahati for allegedly acting as a Pakistani espionage operative.
The accused was apprehended at his rented accommodation in Gandhinagar, Satgaon, in Guwahati.
According to the police, the accused, who was arrested in Guwahati, was actively in contact with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and was sharing sensitive, security-related defence infrastructure information with Pakistani intelligence handlers.
Furthermore, during the raid, the STF recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, and various restricted documents from the house.
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