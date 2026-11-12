ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Police, IB Bust Multi-State Anti-India Network, 1 Pakistani Handler Arrested

Purnia: The central intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), in coordination with local police, conducted a major operation in Purnia, Bihar, and busted a network involved in anti-India activities.

The Pakistani handler was arrested during a raid carried out at a house located in Kali Prasad Yadav Tola, within the jurisdiction of the Madhubani police station. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Kali Prasad Yadav Tola.

The IB team arrived in Purnia and was assisted by the Madhubani police in conducting a raid leading to the arrest. Akhtar has been associated with an “Islamic extremist group since 2025.”

​The investigation has revealed that people in Pakistan and several areas of India, including Hyderabad and West Bengal, were associated with the network.

The investigation has revealed that the accused used social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to share sensitive information related to national security both within the country and abroad.

Akhtar has been under the IB's watch for some time after they received intelligence inputs about his involvement in anti-India activities.

Following questioning by central agencies and the Special Task Force (STF), Purnia SSP Shaurya Suman and Sadar SDPO-1 Abhinav Parashar interrogated the accused. The accused was subjected to interrogation at an undisclosed location for over 24 hours.

Confirming the arrest, Purnia SSP Suman said that the man has been apprehended following information received from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) about his involvement in anti-India activities.