Security Forces Recover Pakistani Currency Notes In Poonch, Launch Probe
Security forces have made a recovery of Pakistani currency notes during a search operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Poonch: Security forces have recovered Pakistani currency notes and a slip containing Pakistani mobile phone numbers during a search operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch.
According to police sources, the road opening party (ROP) of the Territorial Army opened fire on the National Highway, following which searches were launched in the adjoining areas.
Officials said that the security forces carried out an area domination and search operation near Bhattadurian village, during which the officials found some Pakistani currency notes and a handwritten note on which several Pakistani mobile phone numbers were written.
Sources said that the recovered material has been seized by the security forces and "its detailed analysis is being done." According to officials, an investigation has been launched to ascertain the origin of the Pakistani currency notes and possible links.
A senior security force official said that "all aspects of the recovery are being examined" and further "investigation is underway."
The police sources said that efforts are being made to find out how these items reached the border area of Jammu and Kashmir and whether they are related to any cross-border activity.
Also Read