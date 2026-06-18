ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Forces Recover Pakistani Currency Notes In Poonch, Launch Probe

Poonch: Security forces have recovered Pakistani currency notes and a slip containing Pakistani mobile phone numbers during a search operation in the Mendhar sector of Poonch.

According to police sources, the road opening party (ROP) of the Territorial Army opened fire on the National Highway, following which searches were launched in the adjoining areas.

Officials said that the security forces carried out an area domination and search operation near Bhattadurian village, during which the officials found some Pakistani currency notes and a handwritten note on which several Pakistani mobile phone numbers were written.