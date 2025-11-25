ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Couple Elopes, Crosses Into Kutch On Foot; Detained By BSF

Kutch: A Pakistani man and his girlfriend eloped from their homes and made an arduous journey on foot to the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, only to be detained by the security forces.

According to the police, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) detained Popat (24) and Gauri (20) after they crossed the international border on Monday. Popat and Gauri had fled their village in Pakistan, 8 km away from the international border, on Sunday night, and covered the distance on foot, an official from the Balasar police station said.