ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Will Remain Major Security Concern, Threat for Times to Come: Ex-CDS Chauhan

New Delhi: Nearly a month after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed a key joint defence agreement, former CDS Anil Chauhan on Saturday said such accords may induce "overconfidence" in Pakistan, which may lead Islamabad to make another "miscalculation."

Delivering a lecture on 'Threats and Challenges to India's Security' at an event hosted at the Teen Murti Bhawan complex here, he also said, "Pakistan will remain, I think, a major security concern and a threat for times to come."

He further said that Operation Sindoor, holding of Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and some practical measures may "hopefully change or induce behavioural change in our neighbour."

"But, we've also seen some kind of agreements and accords that they have recently signed. This sometimes, I feel, may induce some kind of overconfidence into Pakistan, and they may make some kind of a miscalculation again. We've got to be careful about that," the former CDS said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on August 7 signed the 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' under which an attack against one of them will be treated as an attack against all of them. The move had come amid increasing security concerns in the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had signed the pact after the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence at the Al-Safa Palace in Islam's holiest city of Mecca, according to a joint statement issued by the three countries earlier.

Gen Chauhan (retd) was delivering the 22nd Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Memorial Lecture to a packed audience, becoming the first speaker from an armed forces background to do so.

"India's external threat environment is shared by large number of factors, unresolved borders... cross-border terrorism, non-state actors, contested spaces which are known as global commons, then expanding cooperation and competition in space, cyber and the maritime domain. These factors interact. They cannot be examined in separate compartments; they have to be looked at in one (perspective)," he said.

"Let me talk about our western neighbour. So Pakistan will remain, I think, a major security concern and a threat for times to come," the former CDS cautioned.

India's Operation Sindoor, which also demonstrated the jointness and integration among the three services of its armed forces, was conducted in May last year, when he served as the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Gen Chauhan (retd), even after his retirement in May 2026, has maintained that Operation Sindoor, which was conducted to avenge the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack last year, is "not over" but just on pause, and has urged the armed forces to keep a constant operational readiness.