ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak's Terror Doctrine Exposes 'Hollow Commitment' To UN Charter: India Warns Of Consequences For Cross-Border Terrorism

New Delhi: Strongly criticising Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India said there would be consequences for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and asserted that New Delhi has every right to defend itself against such attacks.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, made the remarks during the UNSC Open Debate on "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System" on Tuesday.

Harish said the world today is facing "fragmentation and confrontation" while the UN system is stuck in the past. He highlighted growing concerns over the "legitimacy, efficacy and relevance" of the United Nations, especially the role of the UN Security Council in delivering on its mandate of maintenance of international peace and security.

"World War II was not our war, but India paid dearly for it. Therefore, becoming UN's founding member was reflective of our yearning for peace. While global politics of colonialism ensured that India was not duly recognised for its significant sacrifices, we have never compromised on our unwavering faith in the UN and in multilateralism, he said.