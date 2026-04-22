ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Stood Isolated After Mumbai Attacks, Acquired Global Respectability Now: Congress Slams Govt

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying Pakistan stood isolated after it carried out the Mumbai attacks but has now acquired global respectability, which reflects the "complete failure" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy.

The opposition party also called for a reset of the government's foreign policy, but said Prime Minister Modi will most certainly not do it. In a post on X, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said April 22nd will always be a day of great pain and intense anguish for every Indian.

"Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist," Ramesh said.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir admitted it was an intelligence failure, he claimed. "It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later," Ramesh said.