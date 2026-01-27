ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pakistan Pleaded For Ceasefire After Indian Strikes': India Rejects Pak's 'False' Op Sindoor Narrative At UNSC

New Delhi: Strongly responding to Pakistan's remarks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on New Delhi's retaliatory action through Operation Sindoor following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last April, India on Monday accused the neighbouring country of "using terrorism" as a tool of state policy. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated and reminded the global body that it was Pakistan's military that "pleaded" for a ceasefire after Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

Harish was delivering India's statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice and Multilateralism', when he said the Pakistani representative, an elected member of the Security Council, was pushing a "false and self-serving" account of Operation Sindoor, which was launched last year in May.

"I now respond to the comments of the representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year..." Harish said.

Till May 9, he stated, Pakistan was threatening of more attacks on India. However, on May 10, the Pakistani military directly contacted the Indian military and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting, he added.

The Indian envoy said the damage and destruction caused by Indian military action to several Pakistani air bases, including destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is already in the public domain with images available.

Responding to Pakistan’s reference to a "new normal", Harish said terrorism can never be normalised, as Pakistan wants. He said it is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.