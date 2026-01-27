'Pakistan Pleaded For Ceasefire After Indian Strikes': India Rejects Pak's 'False' Op Sindoor Narrative At UNSC
India has rejected Pakistan's remarks made on New Delhi's retaliatory action through Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack, terming those as "false and self-serving".
Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Strongly responding to Pakistan's remarks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on New Delhi's retaliatory action through Operation Sindoor following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last April, India on Monday accused the neighbouring country of "using terrorism" as a tool of state policy. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, reiterated and reminded the global body that it was Pakistan's military that "pleaded" for a ceasefire after Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor in May last year.
Harish was delivering India's statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on 'Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice and Multilateralism', when he said the Pakistani representative, an elected member of the Security Council, was pushing a "false and self-serving" account of Operation Sindoor, which was launched last year in May.
"I now respond to the comments of the representative of Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, which has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people. He has advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year..." Harish said.
Till May 9, he stated, Pakistan was threatening of more attacks on India. However, on May 10, the Pakistani military directly contacted the Indian military and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting, he added.
The Indian envoy said the damage and destruction caused by Indian military action to several Pakistani air bases, including destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is already in the public domain with images available.
Responding to Pakistan’s reference to a "new normal", Harish said terrorism can never be normalised, as Pakistan wants. He said it is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
He also warned that the UN Security Council cannot become a platform for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism.
"We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do. It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism..." the envoy said.
On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Harish asserted that Islamabad has "no locus standi" to comment on matters internal to India, particularly on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistan has no right to comment on India's internal matters. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.
Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty, the Indian envoy said India signed the treaty 65 years ago in good faith, with a spirit of goodwill and friendship. However, over the past six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty by fighting three wars and carrying out thousands of terror attacks on India.
He said thousands of Indian lives have been lost in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks. Because of this, India was forced to announce that the treaty would be held in abeyance until Pakistan, which he called a "global epicentre of terror", ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism in a credible and irreversible manner.
Harish also advised Pakistan to "reflect on the rule of law" within its own country. Pakistan should question how its armed forces were allowed to engineer a constitutional coup through the 27th Amendment, he remarked, while saying that the same gives lifetime immunity to the country's chief of defence forces.
