ETV Bharat / bharat

Love Across Borders: PoJK Youth Crosses LoC To Meet Girlfriend in Kashmir, Repatriated By Army

Zeeshan Mir was apprehended by the army on May 31 in Silikote in Uri on the LoC while he was on his way to meet his girlfriend, Iran Bano of Tilawari village. The Army said that Mir was repatriated on July 4 and formally handed over to Pakistan Army officials at the Kaman Aman Bridge.

Srinagar: A resident of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had crossed over to the Line of Control in Uri in Baramulla district a month ago to meet his girlfriend was repatriated to his home in the Uri sector.

“During his stay in India, Zeeshan Mir was treated with dignity, compassion and due care, reflecting the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to humanitarian values and professional conduct,” the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a statement.

The 22-year old Mir, a resident of Pakendi village of Muzaffarabad, had fallen in love with Iram and had been communicating with her through social media. While Mir was booked under the Foreigners Act, a court in Uri later acquitted him after police filed a report that he had crossed over to meet his girlfriend.

This is the third repatriation of POJK residents in the last two months. Earlier, the Army repatriated a youth from Muzaffarabad from Teetwal Bridge in Tangdhdar after he was apprehended in Simari village on the LoC in Teetwal. A second youth was repatriated from LoC in the Poonch sector last week when he had crossed over the LoC to Poonch in the Pir Panjal range.