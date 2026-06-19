ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan National Repatriated Six Days After Detention In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: A Pakistan national who allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir last week was repatriated to his home country following the completion of a probe, officials said.

Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in Pakistan was handed over to Pakistan Army officials at the Peace Bridge (Aman Setu) over the Kishanganga River at Teetwal area. Khan was detained in Samari village of Kupwara district on June 12, after allegedly crossing the LoC, according to the Indian Army.

"During his stay in India, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct. His safe repatriation underscores the Indian Army's ethos, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.