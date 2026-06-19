Pakistan National Repatriated Six Days After Detention In Jammu Kashmir
The handover took place at the Peace Bridge (Aman Setu) over the Kishanganga River at Teetwal area of Kupwara
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 19, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Srinagar: A Pakistan national who allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir last week was repatriated to his home country following the completion of a probe, officials said.
Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in Pakistan was handed over to Pakistan Army officials at the Peace Bridge (Aman Setu) over the Kishanganga River at Teetwal area. Khan was detained in Samari village of Kupwara district on June 12, after allegedly crossing the LoC, according to the Indian Army.
"During his stay in India, Asad Khan was treated with dignity and compassion, reflecting the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and conduct. His safe repatriation underscores the Indian Army's ethos, responsibility and adherence to the highest standards of military professionalism," the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.
Repatriation of Pak National— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 19, 2026
A Pakistani national, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), who was apprehended in Simari village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026 after crossing the Line of Control, was repatriated to Pakistan on 18 June 2026.
During his stay in India, Asad… pic.twitter.com/4MUKLUylZh
Khan was apprehended under suspicious circumstances as part of a joint operation conducted by the Chinar Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, it said.
The Army said the process of repatriation was smooth as due procedures were followed as per the commitment to humanitarian values while maintaining security along LoC.
Earlier, in a post on X on June 12, the Chinar Corps said, "Based on specific intelligence input, alert #ChinarWarriors, in a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice, apprehended a Pak National near Simri Village, Kupwara on 12 Jun 2026, who had crossed the Line of Control under suspicious circumstances. Acting swiftly, the vigilant joint team of #ChinarWarriors and #JmuKmrPolice intercepted the individual and prevented any potential security breach..."
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