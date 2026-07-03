ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pakistan Must Credibly, Irrevocably Abjure Support For Cross-Border Terrorism': MEA Says Indus Waters Treaty Remains In Abeyance

New Delhi: India on Friday doubled down on Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism and strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. Responding to a query while addressing a press conference here in the national capital on Friday. Jaiswal said that India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged.

"India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," the MEA spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile on Thursday, India and Japan on Thursday issued a sharp, unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, demanding immediate global action to dismantle state-supported safe havens and financing channels.

According to the joint statement released following the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the two nations took a firm, unified stand against the rising threat of terrorism in South Asia.

Moving past rhetoric, the prime ministers called for urgent, concerted global actions against all UN-listed terrorist entities and their proxies, specifically naming Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda, and ISIS. They emphasised that the international community must take resolute measures to completely root out terrorist safe havens, disrupt the nexus between terror financing and transnational crime, and halt the cross-border movement of terrorists.