Pakistan Lost Over 100 Soldiers Along LoC During Operation Sindoor, Says DGMO Lt Gen Ghai

New Delhi: Pakistan is understood to have lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor, Indian Army's Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said on Tuesday, citing list of awards conferred posthumously by that country's military.

The top military official also said that Pakistan lost at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May while echoing the details shared by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh a few days ago.

Lt Gen Ghai also said that the Indian Navy was fully ready to play its part and if Pakistan had decided to continue with the hostilities any further, it could have been "catastrophic for it, not only from the sea but from other dimensions as well".

Sharing certain details of the May 7-10 hostilities, Lt Gen Ghai said Pakistan had resorted to cross-border firing immediately after India pounded nine terror targets on May 7.

"We went after terrorists, and once that had been achieved, it wasn't our intention to escalate it unless compelled to do so. There was also cross-border firing by Pakistan immediately once the terror targets were engaged," he said.

"Pakistanis possibly unwittingly let out their awards list on August 14, and the number of posthumous awards that they awarded suggests to us now that their casualties on the LoC were also in excess of 100," Lt Gen Ghai said.

The Director General Military Operations (DGMO) even said Pakistan's drone attacks against India was a "dismal failure". He said Pakistan sent drones even after the two DGMOs had spoken.

"A variety and class of drones were utilised in an attempt to cause casualties and damage to (our) men and material. But everything was a dismal failure," he said.