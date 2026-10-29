2.2 Lakh Kg Drugs Seized In Rajasthan In 2025: Pakistan-linked Trafficking Networks Under Scanner
Official data show more than 7.66 lakh kg of drug seizures reported across Rajasthan over three years. Writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: With Rajasthan’s international border with Pakistan remaining a potential corridor for cross-border narcotics smuggling, enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to dismantle trafficking networks that threaten India’s internal security and public health.
Rajasthan shares an international border of 1,070 kilometres with Pakistan. A report compiled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pointed out that Rajasthan’s border districts including Sri Ganganagar, Anupgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, are prone to drug trafficking.
"These border districts require sustained surveillance against cross-border smuggling. Traffickers can exploit local distribution networks to move contraband beyond border areas and into domestic markets, making coordinated investigations essential," an official from the drug law enforcement agency told ETV Bharat on Thursday, referring to the report.
The matter was elaborately discussed in the recently held State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting in Jaipur, which brought together central drug law enforcement agencies, intelligence organisations and Rajasthan’s enforcement machinery to strengthen intelligence sharing, review major cases and coordinate action against organised drug syndicates.
The meeting, jointly chaired by the Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Western Region, Maneesh Kumar and the Inspector General of the Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), assumed particular significance given the threat posed by Pakistan-linked trafficking networks operating across India’s western frontier.
Representatives of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Customs, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Drug Controller’s Office, state ANTF and other agencies were also present in the meeting.
The discussions covered significant cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, trafficking networks, clandestine drug laboratories, seizures involving commercial quantities, bail granted to repeat offenders, illegal diversion of opium and poppy straw, and the functioning of de-addiction centres.
Seizure data underline the scale of the challenge
Government data accessed by this correspondent show that drug seizures reported by all drug law enforcement agencies in Rajasthan remained substantial during the last three years.
In the year 2023, at least 2,94,582 kg of drugs were seized from Rajasthan, followed by 2,45,576 kg in 2024 and 2,25,933 kg in 2025.
Ironically, the border districts have also witnessed a rise in pharmaceutical drug-related enforcement. According to information from the Rajasthan Home Department cited in a parliamentary reply, Sri Ganganagar recorded 7,08,465 seized tablets and capsules in 2025, compared with 2,37,231 in 2024 and 14,146 in 2023. Hanumangarh reported 2,74,655 pregabalin capsules or tablets in 2025, alongside other pharmaceutical substances.
According to the official, prescription medicines and psychotropic substances can also feed illegal markets, requiring coordination between police, drug-control authorities, customs and financial investigators.
From seizures to dismantling cartels
Rajasthan's geographical position makes the coordinated approach particularly important. "A successful interdiction at the border is only the first step. Investigators must trace the consignment’s origin, identify the intended recipients and establish whether the shipment forms part of a larger trafficking operation," said former Deputy Director General of NCB Sanjay Kumar Singh.
According to Singh, financial investigations can help expose proceeds of crime, while intelligence agencies can examine possible cross-border links.
"Monitoring clandestine laboratories and the diversion of opium and poppy straw is equally important to prevent illicit production and leakage into unauthorised channels," he said.
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