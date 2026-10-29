ETV Bharat / bharat

2.2 Lakh Kg Drugs Seized In Rajasthan In 2025: Pakistan-linked Trafficking Networks Under Scanner

CBN Rajasthan Unit seizes nearly four tonnes of contrabands in intensified enforcement operations across Rajasthan in September 2026. ( ETV Bharat via PIB )

New Delhi: With Rajasthan’s international border with Pakistan remaining a potential corridor for cross-border narcotics smuggling, enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to dismantle trafficking networks that threaten India’s internal security and public health.

Rajasthan shares an international border of 1,070 kilometres with Pakistan. A report compiled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pointed out that Rajasthan’s border districts including Sri Ganganagar, Anupgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, are prone to drug trafficking.

"These border districts require sustained surveillance against cross-border smuggling. Traffickers can exploit local distribution networks to move contraband beyond border areas and into domestic markets, making coordinated investigations essential," an official from the drug law enforcement agency told ETV Bharat on Thursday, referring to the report. The matter was elaborately discussed in the recently held State-Level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting in Jaipur, which brought together central drug law enforcement agencies, intelligence organisations and Rajasthan’s enforcement machinery to strengthen intelligence sharing, review major cases and coordinate action against organised drug syndicates. The meeting, jointly chaired by the Deputy Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Western Region, Maneesh Kumar and the Inspector General of the Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), assumed particular significance given the threat posed by Pakistan-linked trafficking networks operating across India’s western frontier. Representatives of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Customs, Income Tax Department, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Drug Controller’s Office, state ANTF and other agencies were also present in the meeting.