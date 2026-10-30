ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan-Linked 'Drone Smuggling Module' Busted In Punjab’s Amritsar; 8 Arrested

Amritsar: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a major cross-border drone smuggling module with the arrest of eight persons, recovering 11 pistols, four live cartridges and 2.293 kg of heroin.

Addressing a press conference, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the action was taken following a tip-off. "The arrested individuals were in direct contact with Pakistani handlers and smugglers operating from across the border," he said.

The accused have been identified as Karandeep Singh (24); Karan Singh (19) and Karandeep Singh (20); Angraj Singh (28) and Rahul alias Shaani (30); Manpreet Singh (22); Kapil (31); and Nikhil Gill (27). The accused hail from the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Angraj, Kapil, and Nikhil have criminal backgrounds with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against them, Gill said.

The recovered pistols include three 9 mm Glock, two .30 bore Star, one .30 bore Beretta, one .30 bore PX-5, three .30 bore, and one country-made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements, Gill said.

Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case to identify other individuals involved in the network.