Pakistan-Linked 'Drone Smuggling Module' Busted In Punjab’s Amritsar; 8 Arrested
Amritsar Police arrested eight suspects, busting a cross-border drone smuggling module that used Instagram to coordinate deliveries through drones.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted a major cross-border drone smuggling module with the arrest of eight persons, recovering 11 pistols, four live cartridges and 2.293 kg of heroin.
Addressing a press conference, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the action was taken following a tip-off. "The arrested individuals were in direct contact with Pakistani handlers and smugglers operating from across the border," he said.
The accused have been identified as Karandeep Singh (24); Karan Singh (19) and Karandeep Singh (20); Angraj Singh (28) and Rahul alias Shaani (30); Manpreet Singh (22); Kapil (31); and Nikhil Gill (27). The accused hail from the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network, apprehending 8 accused and recovering 11 pistols, 4 live cartridges and 2.293 kg of heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. Three FIRs have been registered at PS Chheharta & PS A-Division, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling illegal arms and drug trafficking networks and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 30, 2026
Angraj, Kapil, and Nikhil have criminal backgrounds with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against them, Gill said.
The recovered pistols include three 9 mm Glock, two .30 bore Star, one .30 bore Beretta, one .30 bore PX-5, three .30 bore, and one country-made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges.
A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements, Gill said.
Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case to identify other individuals involved in the network.
Gill said that a gang of local youth, active for 7–8 months, established direct contact with Pakistani smugglers and gangsters via Instagram.
Pakistani handlers allegedly dropped weapons and heroin into border zones via drones. "The contraband was packed in high-visibility yellow packets. Youths retrieved the shipments within a 200-to-400-yard radius using coordinates sent via social media. The module had already delivered three consignments, including 22 illegal pistols, to various criminals. Police are now probing if altered vehicle number plates were used,” he said.
Gill expressed grave concern over Punjab’s youth being lured by false promises of houses and cars, receiving only Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per trip. “Once arrested, Pakistani handlers sever all ties, leaving the youth to face imprisonment,” he said.
Gill urged parents to monitor children’s online habits and warned youth against flaunting weapons or interacting with foreign strangers online.
“The police would adopt a sympathetic, rehabilitative approach for those who voluntarily come forward. Two misguided youths had recently surrendered their weapon. Amritsar Police technical teams are tracking down all remaining associates and buyers,” he added.
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