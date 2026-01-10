ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak's Hurried Constitutional Amendments Acknowledgement Of Its Op Sindoor Failure, Says CDS Chauhan

Pune: Operation Sindoor compelled Pakistan to undertake constitutional amendments, which is an acknowledgement that things did not go well for the neighbouring nation, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has said.

Discussing the progress of the proposed joint theatre commands in India, Chauhan stated on Friday that the Union government has granted an extension for completing the exercise until May 30, 2026. However, the armed forces are working to put the structure in place well before the deadline.

Calling it one of his key responsibilities, General Chauhan said the process is now in its final stages. Addressing the Pune Public Policy Festival, the CDS said Operation Sindoor is only on pause.

"The changes which have been brought about in Pakistan, including the constitutional amendment done hurriedly, are actually an acknowledgement of the fact that everything didn't go well for them in this operation. They found a lot of shortcomings and deficiencies," said Gem Chauhan.

This entire amendment essentially deals with the constitution of federal customs courts, which is a separate matter altogether, the general added. The amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution of Pakistan has brought about significant changes in that country's higher defence organisation.

"This is of particular importance to us in India, and especially to the armed forces. If I were to narrow down these changes, the first is the abolition of the post of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, a position that was likely created to promote jointness among the three services. That post has now been abolished. In its place, they have created the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)," he said.