Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Flights Until November 23 Amid Ongoing Tensions
Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights until November 23, continuing reciprocal aviation restrictions.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian flights until November 23, 2025, the Pakistan Aviation Authority confirmed through a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The ban applies to civilian and military aircraft travelling to and from India, and is the latest in an ongoing airspace dispute between the two nations.
NOTAMs are also important forms of communication for flight operations, providing information important to safety and planning flights. Their ongoing restrictions show the precariousness of India-Pakistan aviation connectivity, and the impacts on airlines, passengers and regional air traffic.
The ban was originally put in place on April 23, 2025, after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Pakistan has periodically extended the airspace closure ever since, while denying India's allegations of involvement in the incident.
Indian airlines continue to have operational difficulties resulting from the closure, as flights to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and the US take longer and more expensive routes, resulting in extreme operational loss.
The airspace closure is representative of a wider deterioration in bilateral relations after the Pahalgam attack, whereby India responded to Pakistan with several retaliations, including suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling Pakistani visas, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and reducing diplomatic staff at both embassies.
The situation deteriorated after the first strike occurred in May, as missile strikes hit cities in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir -- resulting in casualties and destruction of terror infrastructure.
At the same time, India has retained its restrictions on Pakistani planes. Indian airspace is closed for any aircraft owned by, operated by, or chartered from Pakistan, including aircraft operated by the military, until October 24, 2025 - the NOTAM was issued on September 23, 2023. Each country has continued the reciprocal ban since April 2025 in response to the escalating security situation.
As relations continue to remain strained, some experts from the industry warn that these restrictions could result in the slumping of commercial aviation routes, increased costs of operations in terms of airspace use, and continued anxiety in diplomatic dealings between the two countries.
