Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Flights Until November 23 Amid Ongoing Tensions

New Delhi: Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian flights until November 23, 2025, the Pakistan Aviation Authority confirmed through a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The ban applies to civilian and military aircraft travelling to and from India, and is the latest in an ongoing airspace dispute between the two nations.

NOTAMs are also important forms of communication for flight operations, providing information important to safety and planning flights. Their ongoing restrictions show the precariousness of India-Pakistan aviation connectivity, and the impacts on airlines, passengers and regional air traffic.

The ban was originally put in place on April 23, 2025, after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Pakistan has periodically extended the airspace closure ever since, while denying India's allegations of involvement in the incident.

Indian airlines continue to have operational difficulties resulting from the closure, as flights to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and the US take longer and more expensive routes, resulting in extreme operational loss.

The airspace closure is representative of a wider deterioration in bilateral relations after the Pahalgam attack, whereby India responded to Pakistan with several retaliations, including suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling Pakistani visas, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and reducing diplomatic staff at both embassies.