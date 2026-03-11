ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Espionage Case: Punjab And Haryana HC Rejects YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Bail Plea

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the bail plea of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of sending sensitive information to Pakistan.

The court of a single bench of Justice Surya Pratap Singh issued the order recognising the seriousness of the case and the prima facie evidence, emphasising that the allegations concern the country's sovereignty and integrity.

According to the FIR registered on May 16, 2025, at the Hisar Civil Lines Police Station, a case was registered against Malhotra under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and section 152 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police received information that Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Travel-with-Jo', had come into contact with an official of the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi during her visit to Pakistan.