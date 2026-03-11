Pakistan Espionage Case: Punjab And Haryana HC Rejects YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Bail Plea
The court recognised the seriousness of the case and the prima facie evidence, emphasising that the allegations concern the country's sovereignty and integrity.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the bail plea of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of sending sensitive information to Pakistan.
The court of a single bench of Justice Surya Pratap Singh issued the order recognising the seriousness of the case and the prima facie evidence, emphasising that the allegations concern the country's sovereignty and integrity.
According to the FIR registered on May 16, 2025, at the Hisar Civil Lines Police Station, a case was registered against Malhotra under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and section 152 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
During the investigation, police received information that Malhotra, who runs a YouTube channel called 'Travel-with-Jo', had come into contact with an official of the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi during her visit to Pakistan.
According to the police, the official was identified as Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Daanish, with whom the petitioner had contact via mobile phone.
Investigating agencies alleged that there is a possibility of the exchange of sensitive information between Daanish and Malhotra. The police informed the court that evidence gathered in the case indicates that the petitioner had contact with someone connected to the neighbouring country. It was also stated that an investigation into national security issues was ongoing.
In response, the petitioner argued that she had been falsely implicated in the case, stating that she was merely a content creator and that the allegations against her were exaggerated and that she was willing to cooperate with the investigation.
Also Read